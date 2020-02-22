It’s official — King Gabriel LXXXI, James Harvey Domengeaux and Queen Evangeline LXXXI, Catherine Grace Zehnder, will reign over Lafayette Mardi Gras 2020.
Second only to New Orleans, Lafayette Mardi Gras is an intense event ending Tuesday night with the Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association Ball at the Frem Boustany Convention Center. The Carnival season began Jan. 6 with the Feast of the Epiphany.
The royal pair met the press at the Hawthorne Drive home of the Queen’s parents, William and Jennifer Zehnder, for formal interviews before gearing up for the long weekend ahead.
Domengeaux practices law with the firm of Domengeaux, Wright, Roy & Edwards and is a graduate of LSU Law School. He currently serves as an officer of the Francophone Section of the Louisiana State Bar Association and as an officer for La Fondation Louisiane, an organization that advances French language, culture and heritage. In his spare time, he is a sportsman and landscape photographer. His history with Mardi Gras includes board member with Krewe of Gabriel, and royal duke with both the Order of the Troubadours and Attakapas.
Zehnder graduated from St. Thomas More High School and is currently a freshman at LSU majoring in finance with plans for law school. She is a member of Tri Delta sorority and was presented as a debutante in the Krewe of Gabriel Fall Presentation Ball.
She had no advance inkling of her selection. “I was playing kickball with the kids when my grandmother made a fuss about my getting ready for a graduation party,” recalled Zehnder. “I was standing in the kitchen just hanging out when I saw Miss Mimi (Francez) come around the corner. Then my family and friends were staring at me and I realized what was going on.”
Domengeaux received a phone call while fishing on the Atchafalaya. “I thought about it and said I’d accept if asked. I was greeted later more ceremoniously by the committee.”
Zehnder will wear a pair of diamonds and a necklace her mother gave her, but since she’s the first in her family to be Queen Evangeline, her costume is brand-new. “It’s incredible,” she said.
As for Domengeaux, his theme will be “Ici On Parle Francais” and he will sport the traditional beard. “I’ve never grown a beard like this before,” he said. “This is my first rodeo. I’ll be shaving it Ash Wednesday.”
While Zehnder is anticipating the King’s luncheon and thanking everyone who had a hand in her honor, it’s seeing her friends and sharing Lafayette culture she’s most looking forward to. “All of my friends from up North are coming,” she said.
Domengeaux looks forward to the King’s Parade. “Just seeing the smiles and laughter this festive season and sharing it with the people,” he said. “I hope people will remember the influence of French.”
“Je suis très content et très fier d’ être Roi Gabriel,” he said when asked for his royal wishes in French. “Je souhaite tout le monde vont passer un bon temps pour le Mardi Gras.”