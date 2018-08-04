As if people weren’t problem enough, society must increasingly contend with their dogs. Under the moniker "fur babies," many are indulged and allowed to be as infantile as they wish, with owners excusing the barking-mad animal straining at the leash with “Aw! He thinks he’s bigger than he really is.”
Judging from the proliferation of chain store obedience classes and in-home trainers, the problem is bigger than society thinks.
Dogs were domesticated tens of thousands of years ago via an unlikely ally, the gray wolf, and exchanged their right to do whatever they please for free room and board. Implicit in this bargain is that they follow our rules. There’s no doubt human identity and habit are bound up with dogs, but as owners demand society provide them with more liberal leeway, they frequently fail to keep up their end and what this entails.
Any creature out in public is expected to adhere to a certain code. This includes not harassing strangers from afar and biting in any form. Even so much as a nip is strictly forbidden. Children learn this by age 2, otherwise they end up muzzled like Hannibal Lecter.
The rights accorded to dogs in this country are protection from cruelty and neglect and being forced to fight illegally. They are not entitled to playdates, hotel suites or to attend cocktail parties. Their place is at home, in the backyard or at the foot of the bed, with the exception of working dogs who have jobs and handlers.
I don’t own a dog, but I count several as my close canine friends. The rules for them are the same as for men: Be nice and don’t jump on any laps unless invited.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Bad to the Bone
Bonefish Grill debuted its Pomegranate Martini on a recent Tuesday to what quickly turned into a packed crowd. “Pomegranate-infused vodka, mango and pomegranate juice, with a frozen grape garnish,” said bartender Morgan Borel. New Advocate subscribers Jim and Vona Allen were the first to sample, and you have to give this group the thumbs up for decorations — their bar tables each sported a giant pearl- and feather-bedecked martini glass. Also in the mix, Xanadu ladies Aileen Dauterive and Phyllis Boudreaux, because the drinks were pink, of course.
The Young & the Restless
The Lafayette Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section welcomed its summer law clerks with a social at Jefferson Street Pub. Sponsored by Investar Bank, judges and lawyers alike enjoyed the company of their fellow adversaries over drinks and a cocktail buffet. Among the after-5s were LBA President Donnie O’Pry, banker Jeff Blum, sharp-dressed man Blake David, assistant district attorney Roya Boustany, Onebane Law Firm’s Greg Moroux and LSU law clerk David Kobetz.
Uncorked
Second verse, same as the first, although the wines and cheese did change. The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum staged a repeat of its successful summer event featuring brand-new sommelier Caleb Nunez, of Marcello’s. “The Coto de Imaz Gran Reserva Rioja has one of the longest aging requirements and a nice flavor from American oak aging.” If you didn’t drink wine before, here’s a good reason to start. Sampling before the Salvador Dali tour were New Iberians Wayne and Brenda Labiche and best friends Caitlin Neal-Jones and Natalie Hesterly.
Gulf Brew
We remember when a beer was a Bud. Beer buddies from miles around met at Blackham Coliseum for Gulf Brew, hosted by the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Over 200 beers were available for tasting from craft breweries across Acadiana, and early birds paid for the privilege in order to get a head start. Abita was standing by, of course, with its Hop On, Jockamo's Revenge and The Boot. Bayou Teche brought Cinco de Bayou and Urban South its Holy Roller IPA. The homebrewer's Dead Yeast Society's Oreo Stout boasted 16 percent alcohol, beating out Ballast Point's coffee-infused 12 percenter, Victory at Sea. "Everybody wins," said Ben Soileau. Better than the beer were the beards, and as far as Fête's concerned, the name game award goes to NOLA's Wayward Owl Brewing and Birdbath. Proceeds from the ticketed event support the AcA’s many cultural and artistic community efforts.