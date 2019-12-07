Elders, this time the shoe is on the other foot. The older among us are entitled to their respect and to have age discrimination confronted wherever it’s found. What they’re not entitled to is carte blanche. Social media and the aged have not made a pretty picture, to be sure, and seniors are just as likely to blur the lines in real time as millennials.
Ladies, you’re not allowed to leave your filters at home. Age has earned you status and rights in society as a grande dame, not one of which is posting incendiary political memes on social media. You may not openly criticize younger women for their appearance, only set your own example of feminine polish and grace. You are not entitled to mouth off and then blame your medication, heckle the waitstaff, ask others if they’re going to church (Jesus doesn’t need you to ride herd) or discipline anyone else’s children. Regarding the last one, every dog has its day and yours has come and gone. You served your sentence of 20 years at hard labor, be grateful to be back on the outside.
Which brings us to the gentlemen. The world needs better men, and your age and experience are invaluable. By all means be a stand-up guy; it’s just not your job to stand up and leer at women. Swaggering masculinity is the province of young men. Yes, when you were 17, it was a very good year. And you can have your druthers — just don’t voice them out loud at the dinner table.
Besides, even if you had gas in the tank, you couldn’t go fast enough to catch ‘em.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Victoria Announcement
The Krewe of Victoria revealed its royalty at a posh City Club soiree. Duchesses and their dukes gathered in the Eleven Hundred Room for Champagne and hors d’oeuvres to await the arrival of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Jet Seven played, her majesty was at last arrayed, and reigning over a Valentine’s Day ball will be Victoria XXVII Pam Zuschlag and Prince Albert Sidney Eugene Savoie II, attended by Duchesses Nannette Heggie, Mary Guidry, Christine Saucier and Shawn Thibodeaux. Reveling in the royal ambience were Renee Borne, Prince Albert passé John Zuschlag, David Bennett and Lida Lambert. Victoria’s ball theme will be “Goddesses of Love.”
Lafayette League of Exceptional Motoring
What could be better than flashy cars and jewelry? The Lafayette League of Exceptional Motoring showed off its rides at Dianna Rae’s, and it was hard to tell which had the greater gravitational pull. “It’s the first time we do strictly European,” said Dustin Downey, LLEM director and Porsche Cayman S owner. “If you have a passion for cars, come be a part.” Guests were treated to Maker’s Mark with hors d’oeuvres by Rhett Doize Personal Chef & Catering, while outside David Brouillette extolled the virtues of his 167 Volvo 1800 S. “It was an experiment in the '60s. It almost failed until they moved it to Sweden.” LLEM is inclusive and encourages both classic and modern, Ferraris to Fords.
JL Luncheon
The Junior League of Lafayette debuted their new event series, Community Lunch & Learn, at the Petroleum Club. “We’re excited about our very first Lunch & Learn for all women,” said JL President Angelle Adams. “I hope we ignite these women to find their fire.” That was the topic of motivational speaker Terry Broussard Williams, lady in red, posing for photos outside. Williams spoke about how to be a movement maker and is the author of “Find Your Fire.” Squiring her and others around were Lunch & Learn chair Georgia Crowell, Roya Boustany and Elizabeth Lyons.
Art of Giving
The UL Alumni House hosted local artists and the University Press for its annual “Art of Giving," two days of artful shopping and fundraising. “The artists donate 20% of what they sell to student scholarships,” said UL’s Dan Hare. “Last year, the Alumni Association awarded over $107,000 to 56 students.” Wheeling and dealing were Philip Gould, Michael Eble, Lue Svendson and mother-daughter duo Alethea and Morgan Barras, while guests enjoyed complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. What we loved: Pat Juneau’s crawfish wreaths and Paula McDowell’s avian pendants.
Open Studio Tours
Acadiana artists hosted their Open Studio Tours 2019, an opportunity to see them in their natural habitat as well as to buy art. Presented by the Louisiana Crafts Build and Lafayette Art Association, the weekend-long event included more than 100 artists, not the least of which was Terry Palmer, his wife Simone and James McDowell, who demonstrated his encaustic monoprints for guests.
Happy Anniversary
Acadiana Life Writers concluded their fall semester of writing and will celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2020. Begun by Ida Nezey in 1990 as a community outreach program to Acadiana residents ages 55 and older, the group evolved into a memoir writing class with support from Lafayette General Medical Center, the University College of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and DOORS (Department of Older Returning Adults). Several members have gone on to publish books, including Viola Fontenot, who published “A Cajun Girl’s Sharecropping Years,” chosen as the 2019 Humanist Book of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.
Trivial Pursuit
Cade Community Center hosted Teche Center for the Arts for the St. Martin Parish Mega Trivia Game night. Hosted by Sen. Fred Mills, the parishwide competition was the first of its kind with proceeds going to the Teche Center for the Arts’ operating and programming budget. Nearly 400 guests attended, with Team Brown & Brown Insurance taking home the grand prize.