Gentlemen, an age of #MeToo has understandably left you in the lurch. The caveman approach no longer stands you in good stead but instead carries with it real consequences. Although Facebook has made it easier to meet women, it’s also lowered the standards of etiquette and is by no means your friend, pun intended.
Being a man in society used to be easier. The rules were clear: You shielded a lady from the street, stood when she entered the room and advanced your agenda only after she fluttered her fan and gave you the green light.
Rest assured that while the technology of dating has changed, women haven’t abandoned the idea that knights in shining armor actually do exist, and though they often own their own castles now, they’d still like you to ride over and visit. We watch Hallmark.
The following — all genuine masculine missteps, by the way — may help you navigate the dark waters of dating:
Yes, this is the Deep South, but don’t show up for a first date five bourbons in unless you’re Rhett Butler and, frankly, don’t give a damn. Nervous is one thing; drunk is another.
Quash talk of the ex-wife and child support payments, and don’t speak ill of the women in your life. You catch more flies with honey, remember? Your father should have told you this because you’re proof he managed to catch one. Older men, don’t detail your physical functions or lack thereof. A man is much more than the sum of his parts.
And, finally, don’t think you can drop in and out every few weeks with the text, “Hey.” Hay is for horses, no-show is a no-go and a man who’s not reliable is pretty much useless. By the same token, don’t play hard to get.
Men who play hard to get don’t get gotten.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
All the King's Men
King Triton XL Darryl Myers and Queen Sandy Huval kicked off their Carnival season and “Historical Times of Triton” with a posh party at Le Pavillion. There were black dresses for days and gentlemen in jackets, all enjoying shrimp cocktails garnished with marigolds, an immense Krewe of Triton ice sculpture, and navy and gold bedecked tables. “This year, the king is the best one we’ve ever had,” said 20-year Triton man Sabino Chavez. “The best in every respect.” His majesty was royally respectful. “I’ve been part of Triton for 10 years, and it’s very humbling,” he said. “I live and breathe this krewe.” Fête’s favorite gentleman? Steve Lyon, who revved his engine at us. The best compliment there is.
For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow
Symphony ambassadress and society mainstay Pat Olson began birthday festivities at — where else? — La Fonda. Originally from Texas, Olson pioneered real estate when the fort was still held by men, but perhaps the greatest homage is her caricature on the legendary La Fonda wall. It doesn’t get more esteemed than that. “As long as you can take my picture at La Fonda, everything’s OK,” Olson said. Her secret to a happy life? “I thank God every day I’m walkin’ and talkin.'”
At the Carwash
Carol Trosclair hosted her University of Louisiana at Lafayette scholarship kickoff campaign at Todd’s Car Wash on Johnston. The idea was to get a free wash to benefit kinesiology students with future specials at Judice Inn, Reve, Custom Pizza, Roly Poly and Great Harvest. Sales continue until mid-November, and all proceeds go to the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship fund.
Hilliard Fall Opening
If you want to see men up against dating difficulties, Shirin Neshat’s video installation “Fervor” is your stop. The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum held its fall opening, not the least of which was a Festival Acadiens poster and pin unveiling plus a celebration by the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana. Catered by Bon Temps and crowded, VIPs came early to see Neshat’s film short and the work of UL-Lafayette art professor Allan Jones, as well as to hobnob and hangout with the artfully famous. Among them: Jones curator Chris Bennett; UL-Lafayette Development Director Lori Hennigan; Gretchen Stewart; New Iberians Martha Brown and Chestee Harrington; “Mexicanas” Estela Brewer and Sylvia Perkins; business etiquette maven and author Melanie Jarrell, soon to lecture at UL-Lafayette in October; and CODOFIL frontman Matt Mick. What we loved: the Marques de Caceres white and reminiscing with artist-educator David Fox.
Happy Anniversary
Adel Devalcourt and Hand Star Clay Studio celebrated four years in the art business, no mean feat for sure. Friends and well-wishers stopped by for snacks and more, while Gigi the rescue dog greeted each one personally. “I’m going to Denmark in a week,” Devalcourt said. “I’m going to be so inspired when I get back.” Inspired also was mobile yoga master Neil Gresham, lending good vibes to the occasion, and UL-Lafayette communications professor Caryn Winters.