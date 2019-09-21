In the never-ending rewrite that is millennial mothering, the outdoors must now be childproofed. Enter the new garden with all its menaces removed, replaced with a cocoon of safety for the little ones.
Shade and soft surfaces instead of gravel, smooth flooring and be careful with decking — watch those splinters. Choose soft plants over any spiky ones with sharp edges such as holly, and don’t plant those that attract bees and wasps or if you must, put them in pots at a safe distance out of harm’s way. Get rid of any with toxic berries or irritating leaves, and if you can’t, plant new hedges as a buffer to prevent small hands from touching. Include a big shady glade for play.
Contrast this with the way it was in past generations. I decided to step on a bee once when I was 3, only I was barefoot at the time and learned respect for nature in a nanosecond. My own daughter had a tiny garden patch of her own where a mother spider raised her brood. They later went to school for show and tell and got loose on the bus — best childhood memory ever. Like "Snakes on a Plane," only better.
Since fall is an ideal time for planting, rather than childproofing the garden, let it teach life lessons: That it’s a rocky road and sometimes you find yourself in the weeds. Every rose has its thorns. Life is full of irritations, it’s rough, and you’ll get splinters. It will sting you, even dive-bomb you from time to time. You have to watch your step for there are those who will try to lead you down the garden path. You won’t always have it made in the shade so make hay while the sun shines. But most important of all — what you sow, you shall reap.
And sometimes the spiders get loose.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Junior League
The Junior League of Lafayette hosted the recipients of its largesse at the Cajundome Convention Center. The Collaborative Opportunity Grants Committee awarded their 2019-2020 grants of volunteer support hours and money to local nonprofits during its general membership meeting, to the tune of $17,000 and more. Reaping the benefits of Junior League’s community activism were a baker’s dozen of organizations, including United Way, Dreams Foundation of Acadiana, Miles Perret, Second Harvest Food Bank, New Hope Community Development, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Healing House, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Basin Arts, Autism Society Acadiana, Hearts of Hope, Foster the Love Louisiana and the Merle F. and Herbert Hanna Foundation. In 2018-2019, Junior League of Lafayette contributed more than 27,000 volunteer hours valued at nearly $500,000 to support community agencies and programs throughout Lafayette.
Ladies Who Lunch
And for an extraordinarily good cause, sowing financial seeds for the future. Penny Edwards hosted Tina Reynolds, of MD Anderson Philanthropic Resources Department, at a private luncheon in her Le Triomphe home. Part networking and planning session, original donor Perry Segura, of New Iberia, also attended. “Marion’s presence is still very much alive through The Marion D. Edwards Fellowship in Hepatic Oncology,” said Edwards. “As a matter of fact, today I’m helping a local person get into Anderson through Marion’s ever-present influence there.” The fellowship was established in 2001 for the purpose of research and providing a stipend, which helps MD Anderson to be more competitive in recruiting new doctors. It currently provides an additional salary for two Fellows.
Heels for Hearts
Speaking of doctors, Cardiovascular Institute of the South launched its new event, Heels for Hearts, with an educational social at The Warehouse. “The one thing I want to come out of this is screening, and for women to be proactive,” said Dr. Arti Singh. The evening featured an interactive session with a panel of physicians, including Drs. Charisse Ward, Jennifer Rodriguez and Singh, and other wellness experts in addition to a heart-healthy dinner, wine, signature cocktails, door prizes and an appearance from Miss UL Taja White, a speech pathology major whose platform is health issues. Lafayette General Medical Center helped sponsor the ticketed event, and a portion of the proceeds was donated to Faith House. For those who may have missed — “CIS has launched this initiative in a variety of ways via websites and educational events,” said Rodriguez.
Night at the Museum
And what a night it was. The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum opened its fall exhibitions to grand acclaim, not the least of which was Sharon Kopriva’s “No Small Thing.” A sculptor and painter who lives in Houston, Kopriva’s art is influenced by other cultures and her Catholic school upbringing. “It’s my MeToo,” said Kopriva of her “Breaking Bonds” piece. A sea of VIPs attended, including art first lady Veronica Rodrigue; curator Bradley Sumrall, of the Ogden Museum; UL President Joseph Savoie and the missus; Councilman Bruce Conque; local legends Francis Pavy and Dickie Landry; Professor Emerita Ann Dobie and La Mexicana Estela Brewer, wearing her necklace of amatistas y turquesas in honor of Kopriva’s Mexican connection.
Happy Anniversary
Artist Adel Devalcourt celebrated five years in business with a cocktail meet 'n' greet at her Hand Star Clay Studio. The ceramics teacher handed out party hats and raffled off giveaways, but what stole our heart as always — besides the ceramic hearts — was Gigi the dog.
Lest We Forget
The Crowley Solitic Club gave goodie baskets to city and parish police officers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters to thank them for their service to the community. Members donated and made the baskets that were presented to first responders on the evening of Sept. 11, a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The Crowley Solitic Club consists of 30 professional women who dedicate their time and efforts to promote literary awareness and serve the civic needs of the community. The club was established in 1958 and has since devoted numerous hours and proceeds to local charities and events in the area.