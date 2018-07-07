As the heat index soars into triple digits, designers are busy insulating you in enough fabric to weather the Artic. Fashion houses march to a different drummer as well as time zone; and as you swelter by the swimming pool, they are busy burying you in balaclavas.
Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, the harbingers of things to come, are ever on the front lines, sending word as to what we’re up against come fall. Here’s the communique:
Savile Row: His suit for her, including what’s being referred to as "Sexy Suiting." This is where you leave out the sleeves or shoulders, and where the breast pocket would be, well, peekaboo.
Oversize Outerwear: Likewise, his overcoat on you. No alteration necessary, just put it on.
Garden: See Oversized Outerwear, but with flowers.
The Heartland: The West and Americana meet runway. Wrap a quilt around you or a tribal print blanket and call it a day. Native Americans hate it when we do this.
Logos: Look like a NASCAR driver. They’ll hate you, too.
Hot Pink: Not a little, a lot. All over you.
Scarfs: All over you, too.
Techno Animal Prints: Why wear plain zebra when you can wear neon zebra.
Retreat to the '80s: If you don’t get on this train, designers can’t take you there. It’s where they think you want to go because you don’t like the here and now.
Reflective Gear, Camouflage: For those who don’t like the here and now and are scared of it.
Balaclavas: Originally worn by soldiers in the Crimean War, a balaclava is a woolen ski mask designed to cover everything but your eyes. For those that want to scare people in the here and now.
Kickoff Party
Moss Motors on Johnston hosted Healing House for a Martini Madness commemorative glass grand unveiling. Very Berry martinis abounded, generously provided by Fezzo’s, and cocktail bites likewise by restaurants participating in the competition, including Ruffino’s, Tsunami, Chuy and Bons Temps. Artist Leslie Tammariello painted this year’s artwork. “I’m hoping people who look at it find the message behind the glass,” she said. “There are some hidden pictures — hope, light and peace.” Enjoying some elegant Mercedes ambience were Kim Thackston, of Healing House; a neon orange Jennifer Jackson and blast from the past Kris Peltier. What we loved: Sharon Moss’s tete a tete and GM Wayne Skinner, not afraid to sip a pink drink for charity. Funds raised during Martini Madness fund Healing House and its programs for grieving children.
Ahoy, Sailor
Lawrence and Katy Svendson hosted a progressive dinner at their Whitcomb home on behalf of Family Tree of Acadiana. The theme was nautical, and gentlemen wore their sailor caps, even though the bus set sail from Fresh Market. “I cooked, some neighbors helped, and I did the Chicken Tetrazzini,” said Katy. “I’ve done these before, and Family Tree does some wonderful services.” The party was pretty wonderful also, with bikinis, swim trunks and goggles decorating the mantle, hula dancers on the tables, and coming ashore were Leonard Louviere, ship’s Captain Ross Roubion, Mary Collins, Ray Theaux’s live steel drums of Ray’s Island Sounds in Breaux Bridge, and other hosts Mary Jane Bauer and Dr. Larry Baker, ending with Champagne and Limoncello at Cookie and Don Bacque’s. Funds raised go toward nonprofit counseling and mental health for everyone.
Ladies Tea
Author Camille Pavy Claibourne was back for a second round at a Petroleum Club tea, this time speaking about bringing joy into one's life. Claibourne arrived straight from the hospital, having taken her sister to the emergency room, and, happily, all's well that end's well. That's a dedicated writer. Sipping tea and socializing joyfully were Mary Katherine Scott, Anne Padgett, Pat Olson and Millie Myers.
Uncorked
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum hosted a sold-out wine and cheese tasting for ticketed guests with an apres tour of their Dali exhibit. VIPs gathered in the A. Hays Town Building for some Segura Viudas Brut Cava for starters, courtesy of Marcello's sommelier Dina Bohn, followed by a Whole Foods plateau de fromages. The Mitica Mahon Forever cheese was excellent, and in their element were Acadiana Repertory Theatre's Steven Landry, lady in red Alden Fontenot and pretty Amanda Shackelford.
The Whole Ball of Wax II
Achilles Print Studio in the Oil Center celebrated its encaustic workshop artists with wine and hors d'oeuvres. The three-day intensive class, conducted by Louise Guidry and Bonnie Camos, saw students manipulating wax medium to make monotype impressions, and we have to say the exhibition results were impressive. Burnell Lemoine gave demonstrations, Clare Zimmer sold her piece, Ed Dubuisson is clearly no amateur, and they even had a Fête favorite, Apothic Red. What better way to spend an evening.