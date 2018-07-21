There’s a line in the show "Sons of Anarchy" where gang member Jimmy Smits says, “I prefer more patina on my precious metal.” He’s coming on to biker matriarch Katey Sagal, an older woman on TV who upstages the men for mayhem and sex appeal.
While a powerful statement, Hollywood has made so many others to the contrary that there are simply not enough Jimmy Smits or Katey Sagals to convince American women otherwise.
Granted, it’s hard to get above your raising. Acculturated to believe life doesn’t begin at 40, but is pretty much over, too many females agree to be parked, kickstand down, so to speak.
But consider for a moment Brigitte Macron, 65, the first lady of France, a hefty quarter-century older than her husband. Although armed with a clever haircut and a Gallic sense of style, her real secret is a refusal to be relegated to the recycle bin, perhaps the greatest political lesson of all. Likewise our own Brigitte (Nielsen), 54, who just had a baby with husband Mattia Dessi, 39, more than two decades after her last child.
Or Maye Musk, 70, still modeling, no doubt with some remodeling herself, but nevertheless oblivious to her age. The favorite of both Harper’s Bazaar and AARP wasn’t born with a patrician spoon in her mouth, and when her nine-year marriage ended in divorce, she simply had to pay the rent. She is still on her own.
Musk is still a kid compared to Carmen Dell’Orefice, 85, the world’s oldest working model, still frequenting Paris couture shows. And while Dell’Orefice believes in keeping your mansion decorated as well as renovated, her foundation is “don’t accept a label, don’t accept an age.” She also lives alone and enjoys doing the domestic things herself.
The trick appears to be avoiding men or at least get a young one.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Last Call
Ruffino’s on the River was flooded with fans sampling “The Lavender Blossom,” a cocktail made with lavender-infused vodka, simple syrup, a splash of St. Germaine and some secret touches, all garnished with a sprig of lavender. The restaurant is competing for Absolut Best Martini, a campaign to raise money for Healing House. “Our big gala is Aug. 18, and there are still tickets available,” said Sonya Tedesco. Among those drinking for the cause were Wesley and Heidi McDonald and Andre and Codi Robicheaux.
On Call
The Warehouse hosted doctor band On Call for some old school '80s and fun-raising for veterans. Composed of Drs. Rick Dearman, Vernon Valentino, Gary Guidry, Molly Thomas, Ronnie Daigle, Ziad Ashkar, Steve Salopek and Bradley Chastant, the group plays for charity, and funds from the gig will go toward a Project Chair for a disabled veteran and the Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park. Among the veterans present and accounted for were John Rougeau, sailor Pierre Catrou and the Army’s Joe Melancon.
Toujours Prete
The Girl Scouts of Louisiana-Pines to the Gulf hosted their Women of Distinction at the Doubletree Hilton for lunch. “We have nine women and nine scouts paired together,” said GSLPG’s Asia Hebert. “Women in business in the Acadiana region and girls who’ve earned awards. Our committee selected them based on career interests.” Ashleigh Delahoussaye, a Girl Scout since the fifth grade, will be mentored by District Attorney Roya Boustany. “We’re both honored to be chosen and look forward to building our friendship,” said Boustany. Local women singled out for their leadership also included Sarah Hamilton Berthelot, Patsy Randall, Kari Oaks, Carrie Young, Lawanda Lamar-Bellamy, Stella Arabie-Delcambre, Rachel St. Julien and Michele Robicheaux. The luncheon keynote speaker was executive coach Dima Ghawi. However, seventh-grade scout Emma Bergeron, a state champion chicken breeder with show stock worth $500-$1,500 each, could easily have taken her place. What we loved: that Delahoussaye loved our earrings. There’s a girl who’ll go far.
Le Couloir
The Hallway is officially open and you’d have to go far to find better art. Curated and managed by Hilliard Museum preparator Chris Pavlik, the industrial space on Garfield is open every second Saturday during ArtWalk (or by private appointment) and houses artist studios including renowned muralist Robert Dafford. “We’re not for profit, money goes directly to artists,” said Pavlik. “The overhead’s covered.” Heavy hitters in the hall that day were Ralph Schexnaydre, Amy Guidry, Herb Roe and Brett Chigoy.
The Greatest Generation
That they were, and still are. The Greatest Generation Diners Club recently visited with Mayor Joel Robideaux at the Piccadilly Cafeteria in the Oil Center. Among those present and accounted for were Pearl Harbor survivor Joseph Richard, Battle of the Bulge veteran Rodolphe Fabre, former POW James Bollich, and Ronald Crowley, Military Order of the Purple Heart. Established in 2017 by American Legion Post 69 under the leadership of Cmdr. Daniel Bentley, members meet every third Thursday at 838 Coolidge Blvd. for dinner and fellowship with comrades. All WWII veterans are welcome, but be advised it’s every man for himself.