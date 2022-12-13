The Acadiana Center for the Arts celebrated the holiday season with a bit of a twist this year. The organization re-introduced the annual Pelican Ball, which included elaborate pelican sculptures decorated by local artists. The gala was Dec. 3 at the AcA in downtown Lafayette. The black-tie event featured music, creative dance and a special ceremony honoring Mary Neiheisel and James Devin Moncus for their contributions to the arts. Moncus passed away several years ago, so his lovely wife, Ruth, accepted the honor on his behalf. As you would expect from Acadiana’s premier arts agency, the entertainment was top-notch. We especially loved watching Stardust Acrobatics. The performers twirled on apparatus while at the same time serving guests champagne. You can’t beat that for incredible service. The Pelicans on Parade were also auctioned off to benefit the AcA. If you missed it, make sure to join your fine feathered friends next year and migrate
Patrons flock to the Acadiana Center for the Arts to celebrate pelicans and passion
Kris Wartelle
