Anything is Possible, 232 HELP’s iconic fundraiser, took place Oct. 27 at the University of Lousiana at Lafayette Student Union Ballroom. The glittering gala included entertainment by The Piano Men, performing the songs of Elton John and Billy Joel.
This was indeed a party with a purpose. Proceeds from the event go toward the agency’s many programs providing vital services to the community. 232-HELP works with a network of organizations to help clients. The community resource hotline offers access to everything from disaster relief to programs providing food, shelter, clothing, healthcare services, rent assistance, employment support and more.
Programs include the Donated Dental Program, which provides much needed dental treatment for the elderly, disabled, and medically compromised, and the Louisiana 211 system which provides disaster information. Boyd Anderson and Kim Bishop were both awarded the Jewell P. Lowe Humanitarian Award.