A new festival will come to Lafayette for the first time in 2025 after a local slam poetry team successfully pitched “The Hub City” as a host for the regional poetry competition.
Southern Fried Poetry Slam, an annual spoken word competition that rotates between cities in the southeastern United States, came to Louisiana in 2003 and 2013, but has never ventured beyond New Orleans. That will change in 2025, after local poet Alex “PoeticSoul” Johnson pitched Lafayette to host the arts festival.
Johnson and her nonprofit Lyrically Inclined competed at the 31st annual Southern Fried Poetry Slam in Knoxville, Tennessee in early June, where Johnson sold Southern Fried’s nonprofit board and a group of slam masters on bringing the event to Lafayette.
The artist and Lafayette native joked she felt like she was back in a marketing class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette giving an elevator pitch as she highlighted Lafayette’s strengths — the city’s experience hosting festivals and cultural events, the region’s unique heritage and Acadiana’s passion for music, food and the arts.
The Billy’s Boudin she included in gift bags she built with help from local businesses and Lafayette Travel helped seal the deal, she said.
The 36-year-old said Lafayette and the Southern Fried Poetry Slam are a natural values fit.
"We love arts and culture and Southern Fried is about arts and culture. It’s a very diverse organization and Lafayette is a very diverse place. We’re really good with working together despite our differences...and that was really important to Southern Fried,” she said.
Johnson said she wants to give attendees an experience they won’t find elsewhere and plans to weave elements of Cajun and Creole culture into the festival’s programming.
“I want them to be full — of great food, family, friendship and culture. I want them to be satisfied with what they taste. I want them to be satisfied with the friendliness of the city. And I want them to really experience our culture and see how unique Lafayette really is,” she said.
With the bid secured, Johnson said her energy is now focused on planning the logistics of the slam, including booking venues, developing a marketing plan and lining up interested volunteers. She’s also prioritizing fundraising and finding sponsors, estimating it will cost between $20,000 and $40,000 to host the event.
She estimates the event will attract around 200 poets, as well as several hundred more spectators and volunteers.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, cheered Johnson for seeing an opportunity to bring a new event to Lafayette and said he encourages all professionals and performers who attend festivals, conferences and meetings to consider a similar approach.
Hosting Southern Fried will expose a new audience to Lafayette’s offerings and should have upwards of a $750,000 economic impact on the city through hotel nights, eating out and other spending, he said.
Berthelot said events such as Southern Fried can generate economic opportunity beyond the festival itself, as attendees exposed to the city return home and consider Lafayette as a potential host for other professional events, trips and functions in their lives.
"[Attendees] go back home to wherever they’re from and become great ambassadors for our area. That’s what makes it exciting any time we can host a convention or a meeting, but particularly in this scenario with the arts and cultural scene it’ll be a great showcase for our area,” he said.