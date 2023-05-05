A recent tweet by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns account has reignited an age-old argument: Should you put seasoning on crawfish after boiling them?
Celebrating the end of the school year the best way we know how ... 𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗪𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗕𝗢𝗜𝗟 🦞#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/crNY9ofaby— Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) May 3, 2023
The tweet features a video of UL athletes celebrating the end of the school year the best way they know how — with a crawfish boil. But it's the opening scene — a shower of Cajun seasoning raining down on freshly boiled crawfish — that set social media ablaze.
The post-cooking seasoning clip stirred up UL's rivalry with the school across the Basin where their alumni decried the practice and some challenged Lafayette's claim to be Cajun.
Reactions from Lafayette folks on Friday were mixed.
For Betty Louviere of Lafayette, there's no such thing as too much seasoning, whether on the inside or the outside of the juicy crustaceans.
"Both both both!!! I want to sweat and have a runny nose," she said.
Lisa Voorhies Blackburn agreed.
"I dip my tails in seasoning after I peel them," she said. "But I like them in a spicy boil first. I really don’t care if they’re dusted in the shell also."
Sheila Morrison said growing up in New Orleans she learned to boil crawfish by seasoning the water, not dusting them with seasoning after. At a local restaurant she saw someone sprinkling seasoning on the crawfish after they came out of the water.
"To my total surprise," Morrison said, "he informed me that you never boil crawfish with the seasoning in the water because the seasoning cannot get through the shells!!"
Others, like Susan Fisher, decried the practice, saying seasoning on the outside just makes their hands burn.
"Pure capitalist ploy to pour seasoning on top of boiled crawfish," Joe Paris of Lafayette said." Saltier food equals more beverage sales. Faux options are mild, hot and spicy FINGERS, not crawfish."
Amy Jones Kane said the real flavor of boiled crawfish comes from knowing how to handle the water. At great crawfish boils, she said, each batch should get spicier as water continues to be seasoned.
Lafayette attorney Kaliste Saloom grew up seasoning the water. Today, for expediency, he said, most restaurants in Lafayette dust the crawfish with seasoning afterward to get mild, hot and spicy options.
"Not the best way," Saloom said, "but not really a big deal. Tempest in a crawfish pot."