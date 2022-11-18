The Lafayette Parish Library system has a main branch in downtown Lafayette, with four regional branches and several smaller satellite locations throughout the parish.
More than 1.83 million items were checked out from the library system from Nov. 1, 2021-Oct. 31, 2022. In addition to books, the system offers movies on DVD, music on CDs, video games, eBooks, computer rentals and meeting spaces.
Here are the adult nonfiction books that were checked out the most in the fiscal year that ended Oc. 31.
1. "Mercy," David Baldacci, checked out 260 times.
2. "The Last Thing He Told Me," Laura Dave, 248.
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing," Delia Owens 192.
4. "Fear No Evil," James Patterson, 191.
5. "Run, Rose, Run," Dolly Parton and James Patterson, 189.
6. "Invisible," David Ellis and James Patterson, 188.
7. "The Dark Hours," Michael Connelly, 186.
8. "The Judge's List," John Grisham, 185.
9. "The Wish," Nicholas Sparks, 166.
10. "Verity," Colleen Hoover, 164.
11. "Flying Angels," Danielle Steel, 161.
12. "High Stakes," Danielle Steel, 142.
13. "Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight," Janet Evanovich, 138.
14. "Dream Town," David Baldacci, 133.
15. "The Match," Harlan Coben, 133.
15. "The Paris Apartment," Lucy Foley, 133.
(Source: Lafayette Parish Library)