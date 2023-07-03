Fireworks are a classic part of Fourth of July celebrations.
The Lafayette Fire Department is reminding residents that fireworks cannot be fired in the city limits of Lafayette. Adults in the parish’s unincorporated areas can set off fireworks from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the days leading up to the Fourth of July and until 1 a.m. on July 5 during the main night of celebrating.
For those setting off fireworks in the parish’s unincorporated areas, the fire department and Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office recommend revelers take safety precautions.
Celebrants should keep fireworks away from children, avoid fireworks use while impaired, refrain from pointing fireworks at people, pets, cars or buildings and keep a bucket of water or hose nearby, they said.
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to read any instructions before lighting; place the firework on a hard, smooth surface at least 200 feet away from any structures, vehicles or trash; light fireworks one at a time and back away quickly after each is lit; and discard detonated items by wetting them to prevent reignition, the agencies said.
Safety precautions are also needed for pets who might be frightened by fireworks, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said in a statement.
Pet owners should keep their pets inside their home and provide their pet a safe place to hide, with a toy to keep them busy. Ambient noise from a TV or radio to mask the sound of fireworks can be helpful, she said.
The shelter supervisor said more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day as animals become frightened and attempt to escape the loud noises. Owners should ensure their pet’s ID tags are up to date and firmly attached to their pet’s collar, she said.
Anyone who finds a missing pet should post a photograph of the animal in local lost and found pet Facebook groups and take the animal to a vet to scan for a microchip. If the owner is not found immediately, the pet can be brought to the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center when the shelter reopens Wednesday morning.
For revelers wanting to enjoy an organized fireworks show for Independence Day, there are several around Acadiana to choose from:
Acadia Parish
- Crowley: The city is hosting a Red, Rice and Blue celebration at the Rice Arena at 159 Cherokee Drive. The daylong celebration begins at 10 a.m. and includes live music, a BBQ cook-off, cornhole and a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.
Lafayette Parish
- Youngsville: The Youngsville Independence Celebration will be held Monday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex at 801 Savoy Road. The free event will include kids’ activities, live music, pop-up vendors and food and beverage sellers. Organizers ask attendees to leave ice chests at home.
- Broussard: The city is hosting an Independence Day celebration at the Broussard Sports Complex in St. Julien Park at 701 Saint Nazaire Road. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and include kids’ activities, a DJ, live music and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
St. Landry Parish
- Opelousas: St. Landry Parish Government is hosting Red, White and Boom at the Yambilee Grounds at 1939 West Landry Street, Opelousas. The grounds will open at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. Parking is available for $5. Attendees are recommended to bring a chair. The event will allow only clear bags and ice chests are not permitted.
- Krotz Springs: The town’s Fireworks on the River Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Nall Park at 548 Haas Street. The town’s fireworks display will begin at dusk.
St. Martin Parish
- Breaux Bridge: St. Bernard Catholic Church is hosting the Tunes on the Teche: July Fourth Celebration at Parc des Pont from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The event will include live music, food and drink vendors, merchants, dancing and more, capped off by a fireworks show.
Vermilion Parish
- Erath: The town’s multiday Independence Day celebrations in downtown Erath will wrap up Tuesday with a fun run, water fights, carnival rides, a parade, fais do do and fireworks closing the event out at 9 p.m. Entrance to the fairgrounds, located at South Broadway and West Edwards streets, is free.
- Kaplan: The city of Kaplan will host a fireworks show at Clement Park at 9 p.m. Tuesday.