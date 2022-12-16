Be an eagle and not a chicken.
That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette.
“The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
Standing in for Senior Pastor Lloyd Joiner Jr., West based his message on Isaiah 40:27-31, which reads in part: "Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
West highlighted the traits that make the eagle great. One is the time it takes to produce.
"Eagles are not easy to produce as chickens or other birds," he said. "Chickens, I have learned, may be produced in 21 days and may be ready for the market in eight or nine weeks."
Also, West said eagles lay only one or two eggs incubated by both parents up to 49 days. The young remain in their nest for as long as 130 days and the successful breeding may take place only once every other year. West compares that to the same great with attention which God made people.
"When I read the biblical account of the creation, I'm struck by the fact that God took the time to make a human being," he said. "It takes time and special care to produce greatness."
Just as eagles are solitary birds that dare to fly alone, West said believers must be willing to go alone for God.
"Eagles never fly in flocks. Only one or most two are ever seen at once. God sends eagle men and eagle women, persons who are not afraid to stand, to walk, to run or to fly alone, persons who are willing to walk with God, even if it means being misunderstood because of the causes that they believe in or stand for, because deep without their hearts they know they are right in the sight of God," he said. "Those are God’s eagles."
Though being an eagle can be a challenging and lonely experience, West said it's in those times that we discover that God is with us.
"I know sometimes it appears we're stressed out by ourselves, but don't you know that no one leaning and depending on God never flies by themselves, for the eternal God is their refuge," he said.
West closed his message with the tale of a poultry farmer who happened upon a strange egg. It turned out to be an eagle, which the farmer raised along with his chickens.
One day, a visitor told the farmer that God created that eagle for greatness and it must not be confined to the barnyard. The visitor encouraged the eagle to take flight, but each time the eagle would return to the farmer's newly scattered chicken feed.
On a third attempt, the visitor took the eagle high on a mountain, pointing it toward the rising sun.
"With one great leap on outstretched wings, the eagle flew toward the dawning of a new day, not looking back and not looking down, only looking toward the greatness that God had intended," West said.
The eagle was free to soar. Likewise, we were subject to a barnyard captivity until Jesus freed us with his redemptive power, West said.
"When they tell us that all we can be is chickens, we can face a frowning world and declare that beloved, we are God's children," he said. "Be eagles and don't be chickens."
For more information on Progressive Baptist, go to https://www.facebook.com/Progressive-Baptist-Church-310586506245991. The church, with its phenomenal music ministry and sound preaching, is located at 2001 E. Simcoe St. in Lafayette.
Youth Stellar Awards
Eleven youths from different Baton Rouge-area churches will be honored at the inaugural Christian Youth Stellar Awards Program and Silent Auction set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St.
The program's goal is "to showcase youth that exemplifies dedication and diligence for Christ as well as within their communities."
The guest speaker will be Ted James, a former Louisiana state representative and current Region VI administrator with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The event is being hosted by Gloryland Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Rayford T. Iglehart and the Gloryland Educational Resource Center, a nonprofit social organization of church.
"This has been a thought of mine for years," said Joycelyn Green, administrative secretary at the church and executive director of the resource center. "We're always honoring adults. We're always honoring pastors, musicians, and politicians, but nothing for the youth to keep them rooted and grounded. With all the crime and everything that's going on, we have to learn to acknowledge our youth for the positive things they are doing, because all of the crime is overshadowing the youth, the ones who are really out there going great things."
The honorees are:
- Brittney Campbell, of St. Mary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and an eighth grader at Northwestern Middle School.
- Laila Sydnee Cost, of Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Donaldsonville, and a freshman at Grambling State University.
- Hallie Green, of Rock Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a fifth grader at Hosanna Christian Academy.
- Tony Gianni Gray Jr., of Gloryland Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
- Marquise Jones, of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and an eighth grader at Southeast Middle School.
- Emily Nash, of New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Port Allen, and a student at LSU.
- Dwayne Thomas Jr., of Second Baptist Church in Plaquemine, and a senior at Math, Science and Arts Academy West.
- TyQuan Marquice Willie Thomas, of True Light Baptist Church in Lakeland, and a seventh grader at Rougon Elementary School.
- Trey Logan Townsel, of Douglas Avenue Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University.
- Qui'Jon Marquise Williams, of New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, and a sophomore at Central High School.
- Jayden Shamar Wright, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Port Allen, and a senior at Port Allen High School.
The program will also include dinner, a dance by honoree Brittney Campbell and a musical presentation by honoree Trey Townsel.