Former Senior United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau, a nationally recognized jurist and attorney, passed away Friday afternoon at his residence in Lafayette.
Juneau was nominated in 2017 to the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana based in Lafayette in August of 2017 by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the lifelong appointment in October of 2018.
He was described in a statement Friday by U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown on behalf of the staff of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana as "a great American jurist and the consummate professional on and off the bench exhibiting textbook judicial temperament, especially when faced with tense situations during litigation."
In private practice, Brown wrote, Juneau was "well known and respected throughout the state for being highly skilled in complex civil litigation."
A native of Monroe, Juneau completed his undergraduate studies in accounting at LSU where he graduated magna cum laude, then attended Harvard Law School in Massachusetts, where he was chosen as best oralist in the Ames Moot Court Competition and served as a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. He graduated from Harvard cum laude.
A founding member of the civil litigation law firm Juneau David APLC in Lafayette, Juneau was involved in the civil lawsuits that followed the BP Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
Funeral arrangements are pending.