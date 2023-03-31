The former St. Landry Parish animal shelter director has been arrested on charges of interference with animal research facilities and animal management facilities.
Terri Courvelle, 55, of Opelousas, was booked Thursday, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. St. Landry Parish Government is listed as the arresting agency.
In a post on the Facebook page Animals of St. Landry, Courvelle called the charges false.
Parish President Jessie Bellard fired director Courvelle in November. He hired two people to investigate civil matters and Courvelle said they allegedly conducted the investigation of allegations against her by Bellard.
The parish president, Courvelle said on Facebook, is alleging she and another shelter employee stole dog food from the shelter. The food, she said, was given to a nonprofit group by a company that only allows the food to be distributed to nonprofits, not government agencies.
Bellard knew of an agreement to store the food for the nonprofit, Courvelle said, because the group has donated vaccines, leashes, milk replacement and took in shelter animals. The group, she said, also told her to let anyone with a rescued pet take some of the food if they need it.
Courvelle said others took some of the food and have not been arrested. She said she has receipts showing food donations to the non-profit group, showing food she bought and text messages showing she asked Bellard if she could take five dogs pulled for rescue, as well as his response of yes.
Neither Courvelle nor Bellard returned messages Friday requesting comment for this story.