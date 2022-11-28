Bright lights, holly and wreaths are popping up all around Lafayette as the 2022 holiday season revs up.
There's plenty to see and do right here in Lafayette Parish for young and old alike, including many activities and events that are free.
Check out our running list of events throughout Lafayette Parish Dec. 1-31.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS AT THE LAFAYETTE MUSEUM HISTORIC HOME & GARDENS: Opening Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m., 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette. Opening night with food, drinks and entertainment. $50. lafayettemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY CONCERT: Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Featuring opera star André Courville and Sweet Cecilia. Part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s '22-'23 season. $25 and up. pasaonline.org.
CHRISTMAS TREE EXTRAVAGANZA: Dec. 1-31, Parc International, 200 Garfield St., downtown Lafayette. Featuring trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofit organizations and civic groups. Free.
DOWNTOWN WINDOW WONDERLAND: Dec. 1-31, downtown Lafayette, local artists team with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and local businesses along and near Jefferson Street to showcase a winter wonderland on their windows for residents and visitors to enjoy. Free.
DECEMBER 2-9
NOEL ACADIAN AU VILLAGE: Dec. 2-23, 5:30-9 p.m., weather permitting, Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr., Lafayette, cultural park lights up with half a million lights at Christmas, plus food, entertainment, carnival rides, holiday shopping. Admission $9 for ages 3 and above online, $8 at Acadiana Shop Rite locations, $10 at the gate. Free to children 2 and under.
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3, 8-10 and 15-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Opening night gala, $45; other performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
CARENCRO OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m., Carencro City Hall, 210 E. St. Peter St., features Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, music, food vendors, activities around Patriots Pavilion.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Dec. 3, Parc International, 200 Garfield St., downtown Lafayette. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the tree lighting and a family-friendly concert by Curly Taylor and Zydeco Trouble. Free.
BROUSSARD CHRISTMAS PARADE: Dec. 3, 3 p.m., starts at Albertson Parkway and Morgan Street, to Main Street, to Arceneaux Park. Free.
PAPA NOEL'S MARKET & REINDEER GAMES:, Dec. 3, opens at 2 p.m., in front of Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., features games, face painting, balloon artistry, a marketplace. Christmas caroling at 5:30 p.m. Lighting of Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.
CARENCRO COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., arts & crafts, food & vendors, photos with Santa, choirs & entertainment.
SANTA AT NORTH REGIONAL LIBRARY: Dec. 3, 10-11 a.m., Carencro, North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave., take photos with Santa using your camera/phone, plus crafts and candy canes. Ages 0-18. Free.
LAFAYETTE SONIC CHRISTMAS PARADE: Dec. 4, 1 p.m. downtown Lafayette, starts on Jefferson Street, to Johnston Street, to St. Mary, to the Oil Center. Floats, marching bands, dance organizations. Free.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: Dec. 4, 2-5 p.m., Lafayette, following the Sonic Christmas Parade, Chri stmas carnival in Parc International, 200 Garfield St., with face-painting, pony rides, fun jumps.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m., Parc International, downtown Lafayette, featuring scriptures, carols, hymns. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DEC. 10-11
JOYEAUX NOEL: Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., La Maison de Begnaud, 110 Benoit Patin Rd., Scott, Santa Claus, face painting, arts and crafts, dance studio performances, Christmas music by Cajun Fuel, Christmas carols by local high school students. Free.
POLAR EXPRESS SHOWING: Dec. 10, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Movies in the Parc, Parc International, 200 Garfield St.,downtown Lafayette, featuring "The Polar Express," plus children’s activities, popcorn, hot chocolate and more.
HOLIDAY MARKET AT ARTWALK: Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, downtown Lafayette, featuring over 30 local vendors of artwork and crafts. Free.
THE NUTCRACKER: 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Lafayette Ballet Theatre's annual holiday production. $27 and up. ticketmaster.com.
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 15-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
SANTA AT WEST REGIONAL LIBRARY: Dec. 10, 2-3 p.m., West Regional Library, 501 Old Spanish Trail, Scott, take photos with Santa using your camera/phone, plus crafts and candy canes. Ages 0-18. Free.
DEC. 12-16
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, music by Chubby Carrier, plus kids activities, photos with Santa, sleigh rides. Free admission. $10 on-site parking.
DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? — A CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Featuring the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra with guest artist Chris Burris. $24 and up. ticketmaster.com.
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
DEC. 17-24
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, plus kids activities, photos with Santa, sleigh rides. Free admission. $10 on-site parking.
"AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL": Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18, 2 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. performances, $20; students with ID, $10. citedesarts.org/tickets.
SANTA AT EAST REGIONAL LIBRARY: Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road, Youngsville, take photos with Santa using your camera/phone, plus crafts and candy canes. Ages 0-18. Free.
SANTA AT SOUTH REGIONAL LIBRARY: Dec. 17, 2-4 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., Lafayette, take photos with Santa using your camera/phone, plus crafts and candy canes. Ages 0-18. Free.
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: Dec. 18, 6-9 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, music by Wayne Toups, plus kids activities, photos with Santa, sleigh rides. Free admission. $10 on-site parking.
HOLIDAY PAJAMA PARTY STORY TIME: Dec. 19, 6-6:45 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., Lafayette. Put on your pajamas, bring a stuffed animal and enjoy holiday pajama party. The books that will be read are: "Here Comes Jack Frost," "The Night Before Christmas" and "Frosty the Snowman." Free.
GRINCH-A-PALOOZA: Dec. 21, 1-3 p.m., main Lafayette Parish library, downtown Lafayette, 301 W. Congress St. Wear your pajamas and enjoy crafts, snacks, and a viewing of The Grinch. Ages 5–12. Free.
MOVIES AT MONCUS: Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m., Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Carols led by Wonderland Performing Arts. Movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Free admission. $10 on-site parking.
"ELF" AND "HOME ALONE" VIEWING: Dec. 22, 1-4:30 p.m., main Lafayette Parish library, downtown Lafayette, 301 W. Congress St., watch classic Christmas movies "Home Alone" and "Elf." Refreshments provided. Free.
"HOME ALONE" FOR TEENS & UP: Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., main Lafayette Parish library, downtown Lafayette, 301 W. Congress St., watch classic Christmas movie "Home Alone." Light refreshments provided. Ages 14 and up. Free.
