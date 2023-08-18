Priscilla Gonzalez, a candidate for Lafayette mayor-president, says she'll still campaign for the office while she appeals a district judge's decision Friday that she's not qualified.
Gonzalez, 39, is the only Democrat and only non-Republican to register for the Oct. 14 election.
"I’m still working as if I'm running for mayor president," Gonzalez said after court Friday. "I am not giving up my campaign yet. I am going to go through the appeals process."
On her first attempt to register as a candidate on Aug. 10, the final day of qualifying, Clerk of Court Louis Perret turned Gonzalez away because she was not registered to vote in Lafayette Parish. She returned later after registering and certified that she met the qualifications to run for mayor-president, including having filed state and federal income taxes the last 5 years and having resided in Lafayette Parish at least one year.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled Friday that Gonzalez, who represented herself, did not provide evidence to show she meets the one-year residency requirement to run for mayor-president as described in the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter.
Gonzalez, who ran for mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2020, testified Friday that she went back and forth between Lafayette and Texas for several years. Her decision to remain in Lafayette was "set in stone" on July 11, she said, when she obtained power of attorney over her ailing stepfather in Lafayette.
Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, representing plaintiff Aimee Boyd Robinson, said Gonzalez, in a deposition prior to the court hearing Friday, refused to comply with a subpoena to produce copies of all of her driver's licenses, vehicle registration, Social Security card, car insurance, birth certificate, bank statements and credit cards.
"I see no reason for that," she told Garrett.
Garrett asked if she had proof of Louisiana automobile insurance with her Friday to which Gonzalez said she did not.
"I just don't trust the plaintiff's attorney," Gonzalez said.
"The plaintiff's attorney is not going to decide" the case, Garrett responded.
Gonzalez agreed when McGoffin asked if her Mercedes had a Texas license plate and that the vehicle did not have a Louisiana inspection sticker.
Christina Junker, an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, testified that there is no record of Gonzalez filing state or federal income taxes as of Aug. 15, the date Robinson filed a public records request seeking the information.
Gonzalez filed her taxes on Aug. 17, seven days after certifying on the application for candidacy that she had filed her taxes.
She said her cell phone number has a Texas prefix and she has never voted in Lafayette Parish.
Robinson filed a petition Monday asking the court to disqualify Gonzalez, alleging she does not meet the one-year residency requirement and falsely certified that she filed federal and state income taxes.
Other candidates in the mayor-president race include incumbent Josh Guillory, Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift,