Calls continue for the removal of Robert Judge from the Lafayette Parish Library Board days after he stepped down Monday as president.
Judge, who served as board president for nearly two years, announced his resignation from that office in an email to fellow board members Monday afternoon.
His second term as president was set to expire Oct. 31. Board Vice President James Thomas automatically replaces Judge as president.
Judge is still a trustee on the library board of control, nominated in February 2021 by Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, with votes from Carlson and Councilmen John Guilbeau and Bryan Tabor.
His term on the library board expires Sept. 30, 2025.
“I want him off,” Parish Councilman Abraham “AB” Rubin said Wednesday. “I don’t think Robert Judge needs to be on the board.”
Rubin declined to elaborate, saying he will explain at the Parish Council’s Sept. 5 meeting.
Lynette Mejia, a resident of Carencro and co-founder of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship, said Judge stepping down as president isn’t enough.
“He was sowing chaos in the library system before he was president,” she said Wednesday. “He made motions to fundamentally change the character of the library system.”
In April 2021, two months after he was appointed to the board, Judge attempted to change the mission statement of the library system to eliminate recreation and cultural enrichment services.
Judge said at the time it was the function of Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide recreation and cultural enrichment.
He called it a waste of taxpayer money to loan out musical instruments, for example. The instruments are donated to the library, costing taxpayers nothing.
Judge has made controversial moves as a board member and board president, including voting several times against building a Northeast Regional Library in a section of the city that is socio-economically challenged and isolated geographically from other libraries.
He had an LGBTQ activist arrested during a 2022 board meeting and, in January, had Melanie Brevis, co-founder of Citizens Against Censorship, removed by law enforcement officers for calling Judge hateful.
Brevis and Mejia filed a federal lawsuit against Judge and Lafayette Consolidated Government for First Amendment violations.
In July 2022, Judge attempted to fire an outspoken library manager for insubordination without providing proper notification as required by civil service laws.
During a discussion in February on whether to allow parents to put restrictions on their children’s library cards that would prohibit them from checking out sexually explicit materials, Judge projected on a large screen in the meeting room drawings from a book showing sex acts, although body parts were blurred. At least one teen was present at the meeting.
Judge, in February 2022, wanted to remove all librarians from a three-person committee that considers library patron requests to remove books. Instead, the board voted to change the committee makeup to one librarian and two board members.
Mejia’s group is circulating a petition asking for Judge’s resignation from the library board or his removal by the Parish Council that appointed him.
She was hopeful the council might vote to remove Judge at its Sept. 5 meeting.
During a hearing Friday on a federal lawsuit she and others filed against Judge and LCG for violating First Amendment free speech rights, an attorney for LCG said the council was considering removing Judge at the Sept. 5 meeting, Mejia said.
It appears that discussion was withdrawn from the meeting agenda. Carlson did not return a call for comment on this story.