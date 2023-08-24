Danny Gillane is being allowed to resign as director of the Lafayette Parish public library system after the library board on Thursday reversed an earlier illegal vote to fire him.
The board also appointed Assistant Director Sarah Moore to serve six months as interim director while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement. Moore said she has not decided whether she will apply for the permanent position.
The four board members who voted in executive session Monday to fire Gillane, even through Louisiana's Open Meetings Law prohibits voting in closed session, voted Thursday to allow Gillane to resign so he can keep benefits like accrued sick leave and health insurance.
Board Vice President James Thomas, who was absent Monday, said Thursday he never heard the board discuss dissatisfaction with the job Gillane was doing as director for the last two years and, as vice president, he was not informed the board was considering firing him.
The agenda item for Monday's meeting was an executive session to discuss Gillane's annual evaluation. The board did not vote to fire Gillane after returning from closed session, which violated the Open Meetings Law. Board President Robert Judge told Gillane after the meeting that he was terminated for undermining the board.
Gillane filed a petition Thursday against Judge and the other board members who voted to fire him: Ella Arsement, Daniel Kelly and Erasto Padron. He asked the court to void the firing since the vote was illegal and allow him to resign. He also sought $500 in civil penalties.
"I’m truly embarrassed to sit on this board because of how it operates," Thomas said.
Resident Mary Guercio wondered what happened Monday behind closed doors because board members praised Gillane during the Monday meeting and minutes later voted to fire him.
Alton Trahan of 100 Black Men of Lafayette worked with Gillane and the board and staff on a proposed library in northeast Lafayette. He described Gillane as a man of character who did everything the board asked of him and whose work was exceptional.
With 33 years in local government and a master's degree in public administration, Trahan said he was discouraged by the board's action.
"This not in the text books or anything someone with character would do," he said. "He should not have been treated as he was."
One resident, Melany Champagne, suggested Judge resign because the library system cannot thrive under his leadership.
Gillane was appointed library director in June 2021 after having served as interim director since February 2021. He was employed with the library system about 15 years.
He replaced Teresa Elbeberson who abruptly retired in January 2021 after months of conflict with some board members came to a head after she lined up two moderators the library board deemed too "far left" for a book discussion about voting rights.