A special meeting of the Lafayette Parish Library Board has been scheduled for Sept. 11 to consider buying land for a Northeast Regional Library.
Board member Robert Judge called the meeting just before he relinquished the presidency on Monday as he was pressured to do by several Lafayette Parish Council members at an Aug. 22 meeting, Vice President James Thomas said.
The library construction has been stalled for several years. A committee of residents and library board members agreed a new library should be constructed rather than using an existing building, but Judge and others have pressed the board to lease space instead.
Three board members attempted to authorize purchase of the land at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting, but Judge killed the move with a no vote because he wants to lease existing space before building a new library to determine whether it will be used enough to justify construction.
The next evening, some parish council members, which appoint the library board, admonished Judge for killing the purchase, strongly urging him to call a special meeting to explain his position and call for a vote to buy the property.
Judge, who has repeatedly voted against building a new library despite saying he wants it, stepped down as board president Monday but remains on the board. Vice President James Thomas is now board president.
After negotiations to buy property broke down in March, two new offers were submitted. St. Patriot Properties offered in May to sell part of 10 acres of land at the corner of 101 Shadow Bluff Road and Louisiana Avenue, and the Lafayette Parish School Board in June authorized the superintendent to negotiate with library representatives to sell 6 acres at 2905 Louisiana Ave.
St. Patriot Properties initially asked for $418,000 but lowered the price to $339,000, assistant library director Sarah Monroe said. The school system property appraised for about the same but would take more work to prepare for construction because it is only partially cleared of trees while the other property is fully cleared.
If the land is purchased soon, Monroe said, the Northeast Regional Library could be open by 2027-28.
With rising construction costs, the $8 million set aside won’t be enough to build what was originally envisioned. In January 2020, Monroe said, the plan was to build a 13,500-square-foot library and a 10,000-square-foot warehouse to replace leased space. About $9.6 million is needed to build that plan, she said.
The library board, she said, may need to consider eliminating the warehouse and reducing the size of the library to about 12,500 square feet, about the size of the North Regional Library in Carencro.