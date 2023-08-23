The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control is holding a special meeting Thursday to vote again on firing its director after Monday's vote appears to have violated the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.
Library Director Danny Gillane was informed Monday evening by Board President Robert Judge that four board members voted in executive session to terminate him after two years as director and about 15 years with the library system.
Monday's agenda listed an executive session to "perform annual evaluation of the library director." The agenda item did not state that board action might be taken.
The four board members retreated behind closed doors where, for about 45 minutes, they discussed Gillane's evaluation. When they returned to open session, the board did not vote or say what took place during the closed session.
After the meeting adjourned, Gillane said, Judge pulled him aside and told him he was fired for undermining the board.
Only four board members attended Monday's meeting: Judge, along with the newest board members, Ella Arsement, Daniel Kelly and Erasto Padron, all appointed by the Parish Council in 2022 and 2023.
The behind-the-scenes vote appears to have violated the Open Meetings Law which states, "No final or binding action shall be taken during an executive session."
Assistant Library Director Sarah Monroe distributed via email Wednesday afternoon notice of the special meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the main library downtown "to consider director's employment status and take action." The board also is expected to appoint an interim director.
The meeting notice does not say the board will meet in executive session to discuss Gillane's evaluation and status.
Gillane told The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday he was not on a contract. He was an at-will employee who reported to the library board and could be fired without cause.
But he said he believed the way the board fired him was improper.
Gillane also said he hoped to be allowed to retire so he can keep his benefits, including accrued sick leave, retirement and health insurance.
Board member James Thomas, who was not in attendance Monday, said he was blindsided and shocked over the firing of Gillane, particularly when three board members were absent.
Gillane was appointed library director in June 2021 after having served as interim director since February 2021.
He replaced Teresa Elbeberson who abruptly retired in January 2021 after months of conflict with some board members came to a head after she lined up two moderators the library board deemed too "far left" for a book discussion about voting rights.