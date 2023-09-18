Lafayette mayor-president candidates Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift fielded questions Monday about drainage, Lafayette Utilities System fiber and legal costs at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lafayette.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory did not participate. All three candidates are Republicans
Thirty-eight percent of voters in Lafayette Parish say corruption in local government is their main concern, Boulet said. Local government, she added, is filled with waste, mismanagement and corruption.
Unless the parish takes a new path, she said, it could take decades to recover.
Describing herself as a long-time Republican and fiscal conservative, Swift said there’s no better joy for her than “squeezing blood from a turnip.”
Swift said she wants Lafayette to be a place that welcomes everyone, that is open for business for everyone, where all feel safe and respected.
Asked about pressing infrastructure needs like drainage and how to pay for improvements, Swift said as mayor-president she would have every department audited to find out what local government owes now and on projects about to begin. One project alone, she said, cost $70 million.
Boulet said a system model is coming soon from the state for the Teche, Vermilion and Mermentau watershed that will help set up a strategic plan for addressing drainage instead of as it’s being done today with millions of dollars spent on drainage projects not expected to have a significant impact.
LUS and its fiber operations are owned by the city of Lafayette, its ratepayers and citizens. LUS fiber started in the city of Lafayette but is being expanded into other parts of the parish and outside the parish.
Swift said she’s concerned about extending fiber outside the parish because the city of Lafayette is responsible. LUS fiber, it has been announced, will be expanding into Evangeline Parish, she said, while over 20% of Lafayette doesn’t have access to it.
Boulet, who resigned as executive director of the Acadiana Planning Commission to campaign for mayor-president, said she’s responsible for grants taking LUS fiber outside the city. Calling it a strategic move, the LUS fiber project involves a $30 million federal investment that will create a revenue stream for LUS for years.
Both candidates agreed Lafayette is spending too much on legal fees.
Any organization would crumble under as much litigation as Lafayette experienced under the Guillory administration, Boulet said.
The mayor-president, she said, is making management decisions by litigation. Instead of negotiating, Lafayette is suing.
Boulet suggested handling public records requests in-house instead of through attorneys and hiring specialty attorneys as needed.
Swift was appalled that Lafayette employs 66 attorneys as contract workers. When the auditors presented the 2021-22 audit, she said, four attorneys from Baton Rouge and New Orleans were present to defend city-parish government at a cost of $20,000 from deficiencies noted in the audit.
Early voting starts Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 7, excluding Sunday, Oct. 1.