A Lafayette Parish Council candidate whose qualification has been legally challenged by a voter who called his house “uninhabitable” said Saturday he lives at the address in question.
“I’ve lived there the past 25 years and continue to live there with the house in that condition,” Clyde Gabriel said Saturday.
Gabriel, a Democrat, is one of three men who certified they are qualified to be on the Oct. 14 ballot for Lafayette Parish Council District 5.
They include incumbent Abraham “AB” Rubin, a Democrat, and Kerry Williams, an independent.
Mary Pritchard, a District 5 resident, filed a petition Aug. 15 objecting to Gabriel’s candidacy.
In the petition, Pritchard alleges she visited the South Magnolia Street address Gabriel certified as his residence when he qualified for office Aug. 10.
“The property is vacant and appears uninhabitable with a tattered tarp on the roof and a padlock on the front door,” she wrote in the petition.
In a written statement Saturday, Gabriel said the house is “the only stable, loving and nurturing environment I’ve had the privilege and immense pride of calling my home/residence for the past 25-plus years.”
Once owned by his aunt and occupied by his parents, Gabriel said the house “has been a staple of the McComb community for over 60 years.
“I take it as a personal insult, not only to myself but to my ancestors who worked to make it a home for all of us,” he said of Pritchard’s description.
“They had the audacity possessed only by those who consider themselves privileged and beyond reproach to describe my humble home as ‘uninhabitable,’” Gabriel continued.
A candidate’s worth, he added, is not defined by the size or condition of their home.
A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday in 15th Judicial District court in Lafayette.
On Friday, 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled that Priscilla Gonzalez was not qualified to run for Lafayette mayor-president because she was not a legal resident of Lafayette for at least a year prior to qualifying on Aug. 10.
Gonzalez has said she plans to appeal the ruling.