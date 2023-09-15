Candidates for Lafayette Parish Council District 3 fielded questions about splitting the mayor-president’s position and the library board at a forum Thursday.
Terry Hughes, a Republican from Lafayette, and Jeremy Monts, a Republican from Youngsville, participated in the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Lafayette. Ken Stansbury, a Republican from Youngsville and a Youngsville city councilman, could not attend because of a council meeting.
There is no incumbent in the race. Josh Carlson, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection but is running for state legislature.
Asked about splitting the mayor-president’s position into two, Monts said keeping the job as one is “a good thing from the standpoint of resources.” With five city and five parish council members already paid, he said, adding a high-dollar job may be a waste of money and add bureaucracy and red tape to operations.
Hughes said one of the biggest problems with Lafayette Consolidated Government is that the mayor-president is using parish resources in the city of Lafayette. The parish doesn’t have as much money as the city, he said, so it’s not fair to use parish money in the city.
When the city and parish governments were consolidated in 1996, the parish president and mayor positions were consolidated into one, leaving the city of Lafayette as the only municipality in the parish without its own mayor. Every voter in the parish, including those in unincorporated areas and other municipalities, may vote for the mayor-president.
The Parish Council appoints volunteers to the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control. In 2018 the Parish Council set aside $8 million to build a new library in northeast Lafayette for an underserved area. It still hasn’t been built. This week, the board voted to purchase land for the new library on Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette.
Both candidates support constructing the new library.
“It should have been done a long time ago,” Hughes said.
Now, he said, the cost of building the library is up $1.6 million. He questioned why construction is expected to take four years when a new Prairie Elementary School was built in under two years.
Monts described himself as “very pro library” and said he supports buying property and building the Northeast Regional Library soon.
Both men said they don’t think it’s up to council members to decide what books should be in the library.
Professional librarians with advanced degrees are best able to determine which books and other items should be in the library, Monts said. Books targeted recently should not be removed, he said.
It’s the job of parents to keep books away from their children, not the library’s job, Hughes said.
The election is Oct. 14. Early voting is Sept. 30-Oct. 7, excluding Sunday, Oct. 1.