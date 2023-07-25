One hundred and twenty-seven years ago a tax was approved that would create Lafayette’s own utility system, which is still in operation today.
In 1884, Lafayette had just a few thousand residents. When the railroad was built, the city saw an influx of businesses and residents that put a burden on infrastructure.
Faced with an inconsistent power supply, city leaders launched a campaign for Lafayette to provide residents with their own utilities, according to https://www.lus.org/history/.
On March 23, 1896, a 10-year 5-mill property tax for water and electricity was unanimously approved. Lafayette Utilities System was born.
A March 28, 1896, newspaper story predicted Lafayette was “destined to become the queen city of Southwest Louisiana.”
“The citizens of Lafayette have put themselves on record as being unequivocally in favor of progress and improved methods in matters that concern their well being,” the newspaper stated.
“Lafayette has served a formal notice to the outside world that hereafter it proposes to occupy a position in the front rank of ‘up-to-date’ towns on the American continent.”
The “bonds of corporation” were signed in 1897, lus.org/history states. Construction soon started on the city water and light plant on Grant Street and soon it was generating electricity for the city. Water and wastewater services followed in 1898.
The city of Lafayette would once again prove a leader more than 100 years later. When businessman Joey Durel took office as City-Parish President in 2004, long-time LUS Director Terry Huval approached him with an idea: Expand the city’s fiber optics to businesses and residences.
LUS had fiber optics that provided high-speed broadband for internal purposes. Durel reasoned that since private providers weren’t willing to offer businesses and residents high-speed broadband internet service, maybe the city could.
City voters in July 2005 agreed to allow LUS to issue tax-exempt bonds to build out the fiber network.
The expansion did not come to fruition as easily as the original initiative to create LUS did in 1896.
The proposal resulted in several lawsuits from citizens and providers like BellSouth (now AT&T) and Cox Communications.
Eventually, and with concessions, LUS won the right to expand fiber to homes and businesses, offering high-speed internet, telephone and TV services.
Construction began in 2008 and the first LUS Fiber customers received service in February 2009.