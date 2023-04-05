LUS Fiber will be bringing its fiber network to Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes with the award of three federal grants worth more than $28 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Sunset a year ago to announce a federal grant program to bring high-speed internet service to small businesses and homes in rural areas. Evangeline Parish is receiving more than $19.7 million from the National Telecommunications and Infrastructure Administration, the program Harris was promoting in that 2022 visit, LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche said Tuesday.
Evangeline Parish will provide $510,000 as an in-kind match that Meche said will be used to provide a warehouse and customer service center.
LUS Fiber was selected to install its fiber lines in the parish, Meche said. Lafayette Consolidated Government's 2022-23 budget will be revised to reflect an addition of $20.25 million in revenue from the grant. The LCG communications department will provide $473,959, he said, to install the fiber lines from a reserve funded by its fiber customers.
Lafayette's fiber network will be extended to additional rural parishes in Acadiana with a $6.3 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities grant.
The parishes of Acadia, Iberia, Evangeline and Vermilion will contribute $4.17 million for the project to develop a fiber to the home network in those areas.
Lafayette will receive $10.5 million to install the infrastructure and contribute $1.3 million in matching funds.
The federal Economic Development Administration awarded a third grant worth $2.47 million to Jefferson Davis Parish for internet infrastructure. Parish officials selected LUS Fiber to install the infrastructure. Jeff Davis will provide $617,500 in matching funds.
LUS Fiber will receive $3 million from the grant to conduct the work.
The grants will bring the fiber network to the curbside in these communities. When customers subscribe to the LUS Fiber service, LUS will be responsible for bringing its lines from the curb to the home or business.
Because these are underserved communities currently with a single internet provider that uses older, unreliable technology, Meche anticipates LUS Fiber will see a 25-50% increase in revenue from providing services to the new communities within 18-24 months.
In 2004, Lafayette officials announced plans to expand a fiber network used for Lafayette Consolidated Government across the city to provide high-speed broadband internet, telephone and television service to customers. In 2005, city voters gave the plan a thumbs-up. The city began issuing bonds to pay for the network expansion in 2007 and the first customers were online in 2009.