The recent federal designation of 25 U.S. Census tracts in Acadiana as "Opportunity Zones" is opening the door to fresh investment opportunities by offering tax incentives to companies and individuals willing to put money into redeveloping those designated areas.
Seven Opportunity Zones were designated in the city of Lafayette alone, among them the University Avenue corridor from Cameron Street to just north of Interstate 10; downtown, including the shuttered Buchanan Street parking garage and former federal courthouse; the Oil Center, including Lafayette General Medical Center; part of Evangeline Thruway, including the Northgate Mall; and an industrial Park on Pont des Mouton Road.
Opportunity Zones elsewhere in Acadiana include one in Acadia Parish, two in Evangeline, four in Iberia, one in Jeff Davis, four in St. Landry, one in St. Martin, four in St. Mary and one in Vermilion. Many are in historic downtown areas.
An Opportunity Zone is a low-income Census tract area local officials have identified as having the potential for investment and redevelopment with tax breaks for companies and individuals who invest there, either by building a business themselves or investing with others through a fund.
Monique Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission said about 130 investment funds with more than $124 billion already are being created across the country to invest in Opportunity Zone projects, with a window of 31 months in which to invest.
Credit Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, a certified public accountant, for quickly recognizing the potential for Lafayette when the Opportunity Zone tax package was approved, Boulet said, and being the first to meet with Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson to stress the importance of acting quickly because of the narrow window of opportunity.
Lafayette and Acadiana will be prepared to market their investment opportunity areas when investors come looking through preparation of prospectuses.
There are people from all over with money looking to invest in OZ projects, Robideaux said. A prospectus, he said, is "a marketing document we're presenting to this population of investors saying 'here's why it makes sense to invest in Lafayette's Opportunity Zones.'"
The U.S. has some $6-7 trillion in unrealized capital in the market, Boulet said. That's money that isn't moving, isn't being invested or spent because doing so will cost a lot in capital gains taxes. That is what motivated Congress to pass the incentive package that includes the Opportunity Zone program, she said.
Robideaux explained how it works in this simplified way. Say you buy $100 in stock and in 10 years it's worth $1,000. When you withdraw the money, you're taxed on the $900 in capital gains. But if you put that $900 in a fund that invests in an Opportunity Zone project, you don't pay taxes on the capital gains if you invest it for 10 years, he said.
Another way to defer taxes with the Opportunity Zone program, Robideaux said, is to directly invest in a project, like building a strip mall in an Opportunity Zone for $10 million and in 10 years it's worth $18 million. If you sell the strip mall, that $8 million capital gain is tax free.
The prospectus and project are important because the investor is risking their own money.
A good example of an area that should benefit from the Opportunity Zone program is University Avenue from Cameron Street to just past I-10. A preliminary study has been conducted with input from the surrounding community identifying needs such as better lighting and parcels of land where a business might build.
Lafayette Consolidated Government is prepared to start investing in improvements on University Avenue from Cameron Street to Madeline Street, making the corridor more attractive, safer and more pedestrian friendly. That also should make it more attractive for a business to locate there, Robideaux said.
Now that it's an Opportunity Zone, combined with other tax incentives, some investments will be even more attractive, Boulet said.
Some 26,000 vehicles use the avenue daily, 14,000 of them going through the intersection at Cameron Street, Chad LaComb, Acadiana Planning Commission project specialist, said. The income level in the area is low and the poverty level is high, but the commercial values "are great."
The objective, LaComb said, "is really where do we need the help. That means we didn't choose the poorest of the poor" Census tracts, but high poverty/low income tracts where other tax incentives might apply, such as historic district tax credits, Main Street Program funds, TIF districts and Free Enterprise Zone funds.
"The underlying point is to create investment where there wouldn't have been investment," Boulet added.