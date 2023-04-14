Eleven people applied to temporarily fill Kayla Menard Reaux's seat on the Youngsville City Council until a special election can be held.
The city council was set to appoint one of the applicants to the Division A seat during a Thursday council meeting, but three of the four council members voted to table to matter to allow more time to consider the applicants.
Council member Lindy Bolgiano voted against the proposal to table the issue, saying there's no need to drag the matter out or spend taxpayer dollars on a special meeting. Council members Matt Romero, Ken Stansbury and Simone Champagne voted to approve it, citing the need for more time to speak with the applicants to make an informed decision.
The council is expected to appoint someone during a special meeting next week.
The need to fill the Division A seat comes after Reaux's March 30 resignation following public outcry over her behavior at the scene of a November crash. Details from the crash became public in a March 26 Acadiana Advocate story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck. After initially saying they would investigate the police chief's actions, council members on Thursday tabled the idea, to seek legal advice on whether they have the authority to do so.
Whoever is selected to fill Reaux's seat will serve until a new council member is sworn in. A special election is set for Oct. 14. If there is a runoff, that election will take place Nov. 18. Qualifying for the election will happen Aug. 8-10.
Here's a look at the 11 people who applied to fill Reaux's seat on the council.
Shannon D. Bares
Shannon D. Bares was appointed to temporarily fill the Division E seat in 2022 after Youngsville council member Gary Williams died unexpectedly. She did not run for the elected position that is now filled by Simone Champagne.
Bares, a business owner and philanthropist, said in her cover letter to the council that she intends to run for the vacant seat in October's special election.
"I feel my record with the city and the experience I bring would be beneficial," Bares wrote. "Our city is growing so fast, and I want to help shape the future of Youngsville."
Jacob Broussard
Jacob Broussard is a safety manager who has served as a liaison for government associations and media communications.
Broussard said in his cover letter that the skills he has acquired during his career make him the ideal candidate for the vacant council seat.
"As a Certified Safety Professional with over 15 years of experience, I am equipped with the necessary leadership and communication skills to lead Youngsville forward in the coming decades," Broussard wrote.
Chris Dardar
Chris Dardar is an educator, philanthropist and owner of Cafe 20.3 and has served as the upper school director of Ascension Episcopal School.
Dardar said in his cover letter he has observed the work of the council for years and thinks his experience can contribute to the city's success.
"I understand the circumstances that have led to the need for this sudden appointment and I am willing to do whatever is needed to help and serve," Dardar wrote. "I have worked with many organizations and on many teams, often in situations that arise (due) to need and have found those to be the most rewarding."
La Sonja Dunbar
La Sonja Dunbar owns an insurance agency and serves as the vice president and education chair of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce.
Dunbar said in her cover letter she has the leadership, organization and work ethic required for the interim council position.
"I bring an extensive background of success in this field, along with the qualifications which are required to make a positive impact in this role," Dunbar wrote.
Jacob H. Held
Jacob H. Held works as a sales representative for Coca-Cola, serves on his church's advisory council and volunteers in the community.
Held said in his cover letter he is a recognized expert in leadership and a communicative collaborator with strong planning and decision-making skills.
"I was excited to see how well my experience aligns with the City Council open position," Held wrote. "I feel your core mission and culture suit what I offer as a professional."
Logan Lannoo
Logan Lannoo owns a travel agency called Destination Mouse and formerly worked as a respiratory therapist and corrections officer. He is also a Leadership Youngsville graduate.
Lannoo said in his cover letter his leadership strengths would be especially useful during the council's potential investigation into Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.
"As someone with experience in law enforcement, I understand the complexities of this situation and the need for a delicate approach," Lannoo wrote. "Additionally, my ability to build high-quality internal and external partnerships, my willingness to take ownership of and fix problems, and my forward-thinking approach will allow me to contribute meaningfully to this process."
Robbie J. LeBlanc
Robbie J. LeBlanc is a retired postal worker who owned a janitorial business and served as an Iberia Parish School Board member for 29 years.
LeBlanc said in his cover letter he does not intend to run for the elected council position but to provide those who wish to run a fair chance on the campaign trail.
"Hopefully you all will consider my request and we can talk more about my morals and ethics as an individual," LeBlanc wrote.
Eddie Lewis III
Eddie Lewis III is a fifth-generation sugarcane farmer with a background in financial planning who is a graduate of Leadership Youngsville and has served a number of roles for trade and civic organizations.
Lewis said in his cover letter his experiences align with the city's needs and position requirements.
"My previous roles have strengthened my capabilities and interpersonal communication, decision-making, and problem solving," Lewis wrote. "I am excited at the prospect of bringing my talents to the Youngsville City Council."
Michele Naquin
Michele Naquin works in administration for Southern Lifestyle Realty & Development with a background in risk management. She has also held a number of leadership roles in community organizations and is a graduate of Leadership Youngsville.
Naquin said in her cover letter she would be humbled and honored to be appointed to the council during this pivotal time in the community.
"I want to be a part of the footprint we leave for the future of Youngsville," Naquin wrote. "My commitment and belief in Youngsville are evidenced by my involvement in our community."
Nicholas Niland
Nicholas Niland works as the director of quality for Iberia Medical Center and has served in a number of leadership roles in community organizations, including head of the inaugural Leadership Youngsville class.
Niland said in his cover letter he has a comprehensive skillset that will be valuable to the city council.
"My various roles in leadership positions, process improvement, and innovative strategies will provide a solid foundation for which to build off for the City Council position," Niland wrote. "I am excited to contribute my talents and experiences in teamwork toward your team efforts."
Matthew Thomassee
Matthew Thomassee is a retired law enforcement officer who unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the city council in 2014.
Thomassee said in his cover letter he did not accept a cent from anyone during his campaign for the council seat because he is a man of principle.
"My interest in local government activities remains just as strong today as it did back in 2014," Thomassee wrote. "I believe the government should be accountable, responsible, transparent and responsive to the needs of our community."