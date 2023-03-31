It appears someone, possibly through electronic means, stole about $149,000 that was intended to pay insurance premiums for the Bayou Vermilion District and Vermilionville.
The BVD board's interim CEO distributed a meeting notice at 4 p.m. Friday advising of a special meeting Monday with only one item, an executive session.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct an "informational discussion concerning apparent conversion by unknown actors" of public funds intended to renew district insurance policies.
Board President Karen Hail and Interim CEO Kim Fournet are expected to report on the "discovery of apparent fraudulent interception of public funds," according to the agenda.
The board also is expected to discuss in executive session:
- Reporting the incident to state and federal law enforcement officials.
- Notification and involvement of the BVD's insurance agency and its insurer's IT consultants.
- Involvement of BVD's IT consultants, fiscal agent representative and audit and accounting compliance personnel.
- Recovery efforts involving BVD and third-party financial institutions.
- Internal and external financial security procedures, accounts payable control and verification procedures, cybersecurity and financial security implementation, and potential deviations from those procedures.
Contacted Friday evening, Hail declined to comment for this story, noting in a text message that "the meeting notification covers what can be said at this time."
With the meeting to be conducted behind closed doors, the board is not obligated to inform the public of details.
Louisiana's Open Meetings Law allows government boards to conduct private meetings for special purposes.
The agenda for the Monday meeting cites two exceptions to the law that allow the board to meet without the public observing.
They include discussion of the report, development or course of action regarding security personnel, plans or devices, discussions about cybersecurity plans, financial security procedures and assessment and implementation of any such plans or procedures, as well as investigations into possible misconduct.
The Bayou Vermilion District board consists of volunteers appointed by the Lafayette Parish Council and other elected officials. The district is operating with an interim CEO since long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned in November 2021. Some 50 people recently submitted applications for the CEO job.