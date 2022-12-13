In partnership with the Acadiana Advocate, the705 has announced the 14th Annual Top 20 Under 40 Acadiana Leadership Award honorees, presented by Advancial Federal Credit Union. The honorees will be recognized at the Top 20 Under 40 Awards on March 24 at the UL Lafayette Student Union. Dalfred Jones will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The705’s mission is to develop the community and members personally, professionally, and civically. Because of this mission, the705 has partnered in recognizing nearly 250 leaders in Acadiana as recipients of the Top 20 Under 40 Award. This year's 20 honorees were selected from 175 nominations and 86 applications, in a double-blind process. The selection committee was looking for 20 professionals who have demonstrated a vision and leadership toward making a better future in Acadiana.
14th Annual Top 20 Under 40 Acadiana Leadership Award honorees
- Gerren Benoit, Realtor at Robbie Breaux & Team @ EXP
- Lauren Bercier, co-founder and CEO of Something Borrowed Bloom
- April Courville, owner/photographer, A Dannette Photography
- Jillian Dickerson, owner, Engage Consulting, LLC
- Fawn Hernandez, vice president of administration, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana
- Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr
- Blake Johnson II, owner/agent, Blake Johnson II State Farm
- Kylin Jordan, owner, Employ Acadiana
- Katrena King, executive director, Leadership Institute of Acadiana
- Stephanie Kizziar, targeted marketing specialist, Vitalant
- Victoria Lane Alleman, development director, Moncus Park
- Corey McCoy, chief executive officer, Kitchen on Klinton
- Shyra Moran, pre-litigation specialist, Progressive Insurance Company
- Leigh Ann Ripka, senior director of marketing and culture, Rudick Construction Group
- Terrilyn Roberts, community education coordinator, Woman's Foundation Inc.
- Nureaka Ross, retired veteran, United States Army
- Whitney Savoie, vice president of marketing, FlyGuys
- Alexa Thibodeaux, senior client services associate, dentsu X
- Chasah West, director of communications & marketing, One Acadiana
- Cheylon Woods, director of Ernest J. Gaines Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
“Alongside our partners and sponsors, the705 is elated to honor these 20 community leaders for their professionalism, generosity, and passion for Acadiana," said Jillian Bradley, president of the705. "Representing nonprofits, large businesses, and startups, this group of individuals truly exemplifies our community.”
This year's awards will be the first in partnership with The Acadiana Advocate.
“Our team at the Acadiana Advocate is excited to begin our co-sponsorship with The705 in celebration of our Top 20 Under 40 honorees," said Kevin Hall, chief revenue officer of Georges Media and the Acadiana Advocate. "This year’s honorees continue a tradition of recognizing the very best in Acadiana. As a Louisiana owned business, we celebrate all that Acadiana has to offer, especially those individuals that give back to the community and thrive in their professions.”
Lacey Maynor, community development manager at Advancial Credit Union, said the company is proud to be sponsoring the awards.
“One of Acadiana’s best assets is our people," Maynor said. "Advancial is looking forward to celebrating and recognizing the amazing contributions being made to our community. Congratulations and thank you to all of the honorees for their innovation and unwavering commitment to making Acadiana so special.”
In addition to Advancial, the awards are sponsored by Jones Walker, Unitech Training Academy, Awardmaster, Rudick Construction Group, Jean-Paul Coussan, Skyra Rideaux and Dr. Melanie Fowler.
To purchase tickets to the event, visit bit.ly/Aca20under40.
For more information, email awards@the705.org.