State auditors identified two dozen potential problems with Lafayette Consolidated Government’s 2021-22 operations, including possible violations of state bid law, the state constitution, the Home Rule Charter and its own policies and procedures.
Some of the noted issues are related to a controversial spoil bank removal in St. Martin Parish and the construction of detention ponds.
City-parish administrators have disagreed with most of the findings, according to documents with with the legislative auditor's office.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has been looking into some of the transactions noted in the April 24 audit by Kolder, Sloven and Company, certified public accountants hired by LCG for the annual financial review.
The audit covers operations during the fiscal year from Nov. 1, 2021-Oct. 31, 2022.
Kolder, Sloven’s auditors suggested LCG may have violated the state’s public bid law three times, all related to drainage improvement projects.
One involves the clandestine removal of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish in early 2022.
In December 2021, LCG signed a $390,050 contract with Rigid Constructors for as-needed excavation and disposal work in Lafayette Parish. Instead of bidding the St. Martin Parish spoil bank removal project as a separate contract, the audit states, administrators amended the Rigid Constructors excavation contract on Feb. 18, 2022, adding $3.7 million for expedited mobilization, barges, temporary bridge, cranes, ramps and stand-by mechanics.
That, the auditors wrote, appears to be outside the scope of the as-needed excavation contract and may violate state bid law.
LCG administrators disagreed in part, writing that the amendments were within the scope of the original contract and citing an Attorney General opinion.
Lafayette did not have permission from St. Martin Parish to remove the spoil bank, which Lafayette officials say stopped the river from draining into a St. Martin Parish swamp and contributed to flooding in Lafayette Parish.
Instead, Lafayette officials quietly bought a two-thirds interest in 41 acres of St. Martin Parish property that was privately owned. LCG paid $84,000 even though the land was initially appraised at $42,000 and then revised to $31,500, according to the audit.
Governments, they noted, are prohibited by the Louisiana Constitution from donating anything. Therefore, by paying more than the appraised value, LCG may have violated the state constitution.
Lafayette officials disagreed, writing that the $84,000 was based on a July 2021 appraisal and negotiations with the landowners and adding that the cost LCG would have had to pay to expedite the property would have been higher considering the risk and potential court costs.
The auditors suggested LCG violated public bid law over the Lake Farm Road detention pond project and the Homewood/Ile des Cannes detention pond projects.
LCG officials for the Lake Farm Road project used an exception that, during emergencies, allows governments to receive quotes instead of bids. The emergency was excessive rain in 2021 that raised the level of the Vermilion River and caused some flooding.
The City Council approved an emergency ordinance May 20, 2021.
Kolder, Sloven’s audit states the file does not contain written determination to justify how the ponds would mitigate the imminent threat of flooding since the emergency declaration ended five days after the contract was signed and two months before the project was completed.
LCG used the emergency exception again in August 2022 to obtain quotes instead of bids for excavation, allocating more than $1 million for the work, the auditors wrote, another possible public bid law violation because the emergency declaration had ended in June.
City-parish officials disputed the findings, saying the purchasing department’s file may not contain written justification for the emergency project, but the public works department’s file does.
City-parish officials say the contract had been signed and work had begun before the emergency declaration expired.
Public bid laws may also have been violated through the improper use of the Construction Management at Risk delivery method for the Homewood/Ile des Cannes detention ponds, the auditors allege.
LCG officials again disagreed, saying the auditors misinterpreted CMAR guidelines.
LCG administrators also disputed the auditors’ questioning the spending of $3.2 million from the City Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund and $84,000 in city bond money to buy the St. Martin Parish property.
The auditors suggested the use of city sale tax revenue on a project outside the city and parish may violate the purpose of the tax proposition originally approved by city voters in 1961 and 1985.
Administrators replied that the auditors’ finding is based on the assumption it’s illegal to spend city money to buy property outside the parish. They cited two attorney general opinions to dispute the allegation.
The Lafayette Home Rule Charter may have been violated, the auditors wrote, with purchase of the St. Martin Parish property. The charter requires passage of an ordinance to acquire property. A 2021 ordinance referencing the purchase of property does not appear to include the St. Martin Parish land, they wrote.
LCG officials disagree, saying two ordinances were approved, including a city allocation of $3.85 million for Bayou Vermilion spoil bank removal, neither restricting the geographic limits of the project to Lafayette Parish.