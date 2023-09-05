Nominations are open for the Lafayette Civic Cup Award, which recognizes a person who has made exceptional strides through philanthropic donations or community service to better the community.
The annual award, which is put on by the Community Foundation of Acadiana, will recognize its 91st individual who has given back to the community not because it is their job or because they are an elected official, but because of their commitment and dedication to Lafayette.
Nominations are open through Sept. 25 and can be submitted online at www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup.
The 2022 recipient, Lenny Lemoine, was recognized for his dedication to the community through his involvement with the development of Moncus Park, AMIkids Acadiana, which supports at-risk youth, and Bastion, which supports military veterans.
The Civic Cup was first awarded in 1933 to Maurice Heymann, an entrepreneur, founder of the Oil Center and founder of Mardi Gras.
The winner of the 91st Civic Cup Award will be honored Nov. 14 at the City Club at River Ranch.