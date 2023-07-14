People buzzed about Wild Child Wines Thursday evening, excitedly sharing ideas about community projects that could benefit Lafayette.
Some of the suggestions for projects discussed during the “idea exchange” could become pitches presented in November at the 24 Hour Citizen Project’s main event, which connects people and teams with community projects to experts and financial backers to make them a reality.
“We’re going out, hitting the pavement in the community, talking to as many people as we can,” said Blake Lagneaux, who sits on the board. “We found that if you sit with anyone, they have some kind of idea about how to improve the community. It’s more of an exercise in pulling those ideas out of them.”
About 30 people showed up to brainstorm and network, sharing their thoughts in a speed-dating style discussion, spending a few minutes talking with a group of people before moving on to a new group to refine their potential project.
Julie Bordelon, who is the Executive Director of Southern Screen, came out to the idea exchange to support the 24 Hour Citizen Project because she said it’s an amazing cause that supports Lafayette.
“This is an important event for any community, not just ours,” she said. “It encourages people to take initiative in their community. If they want to see something, they can go out and do it or they can pitch it.”
Bordelon has seen the life the 24 Hour Citizen Project can breathe into a project. She was one of the co-founders of Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s first walking parade, which was one of the projects funded by 24 Hour Citizen Project. The first parade was in 2018 and has continued annually.
Other projects the 24 Hour Citizen Project helped fund include the adopt-a-storm drain project, veggies on the go, food pantries, a seed library, an inclusive prom, a community tool library and inclusive spaces at events.
There are four ways to be involved in the 24 Hour Citizen Project: pitch an idea, provide expert advice and guidance, be a backer or attend the main event on Nov. 11, which board member Butch Roussel explained is like "Shark Tank" for community projects.
“The 24 Hour Citizen Project was created to try and have an avenue for all citizens in a community to participate in some way,” he said. “Danielle might not be an idea person, but she might have money. Eric might not be an idea guy or a money guy, but he’s willing to give his expertise.
“In any of these three buckets, we can all sort of give something. We provide those avenues to people.”
The 24 Hour Citizen Project will continue to host more idea exchanges, ideally meeting people where they are — at churches, coterie meetings, professional development meetings. That helps ensure the projects are a true reflection of the community, Lagneaux said.
“Any community can benefit from activating its citizens and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Lagneaux said. “One of the things that I’ve taken away from this experience the last seven years has been that the real work happens in local communities.”
Events, including future idea exchanges and the deadline to apply to pitch a project, will be posted on the 24 Hour Citizen Project’s social media. More information about applying to pitch an idea during the main event, becoming a backer, offering expertise or pitching an idea can be found on the 24 Hour Citizen Project’s website.