The year 2022 drew to a close much like a season finale of your favorite series, with plot lines hanging, questions unanswered.
Then there are the anticipated events that could bring big changes to Lafayette such as the fall 2023 election for mayor-president.
As we bid farewell to 2022 and welcome a new year, here are some of the things Lafayette Parish residents should keep an eye on in 2023.
Federal investigation of the District Attorney's Office
Officials with the FBI and U.S. Justice Department conducted a search in May of the District Attorney's Office in Lafayette. Don Landry, district attorney of the 15th Judicial District, said the investigation centers on the pretrial diversion program.
Two men involved with the pretrial diversion program, Landry said in May, were placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.
Dusty Guidry of Youngsville, who was a contractor in the DA's office, and Gary Haynes, an assistant district attorney, are on administrative leave without pay. Haynes also was suspended from his job as city prosecutor.
Guidry was arrested in December 2021 in St. Martin Parish on drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2 drugs, two counts of possession of Schedule 4 drugs and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
At the time of his arrest, Guidry was director of the pretrial intervention program in the 19th Judicial District's District Attorney's Office in East Baton Rouge Parish. He resigned after his arrest.
This isn't the first investigation of the district attorney's office in Lafayette. In 2012, under then-DA Mike Harson, two people were sent to federal prison for their roles in a bribery scheme. One of them was Barna Haynes, then-wife of Gary Haynes. She was Harson's assistant for many years. Gary Haynes was not implicated in the bribery scheme.
In that case, private investigaror Robert Williamson paid Barna Haynes and others in the district attorney's office to sidestep normal pretrial diversion measures for clients, even though he wasn't an attorney. He also allegedly paid nonprofits and driver's ed businesses to forge documents saying his clients completed community service and DWI courses when they had not.
Federal officials are mum on the current investigation and Landry is keeping a lid on news, too.
Landry suggested to The Current in May that increased enrollment in the pretrial intervention program caught the attention of the feds.
Documents obtained by The Acadiana Advocate from Landry's office show enrollment in pretrial intervention was:
- 458 in 2019.
- 296 in 2020.
- 837 in 2021.
It's not unusual for investigations of this sort to take months, even years, to resolve.
Lafayette City Council investigating mayor-president over drainage projects
The Lafayette City Council has questions for Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his staff about drainage contracts, including whether bid laws were followed. When they presented Guillory with a list of 18 or so questions in the summer of 2022, he said his staff was too busy preparing the 2022-23 budget to do all the leg work involved in answering the council's questions.
In fact, Guillory suggested the council hire its own auditor. So they did, voting unanimously to allocate $100,000 for auditors and attorneys to investigate. Guillory later tried to dissuade the council by presenting more than 3,000 pages of documents he claims answered the council's questions. The council proceeded with its investigation anyway.
The first phase of the investigation may be finished in January. The next phase may address whether Guillory is misusing his police security detail.
The investigation centers on how Guillory and his staff handled multi-million dollar drainage projects, including two that involved the quick-take process and a third involving removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish without permission from that parish's governing authorities or the Corps of Engineers, without following bid laws and purchasing part ownership in land in St. Martin Parish without the City Council's approval.
Lafayette's purchase of the St. Martin Parish land wasn't recorded in that parish's land sales records until after the spoil bank was removed, at night, by Rigid Constructors, whose contract for as-needed excavation work was converted into a multi million dollar contract for drainage work.
Federal court in Lafayette is looking into the case since the Corps of Engineers disputes the lack of a federal permit to remove the spoil bank. St. Martin Parish government also sued Lafayette in their parish. Both remain unresolved.
Two drainage projects where Guillory used the state's quick-take process to purchase private land for detention ponds also ended up in court. Lafayette officials prevailed in one case and lost the other.
Library censorship attempts spreading across Louisiana
In the fall of 2021, Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, handed Lafayette Parish public library director Danny Gillane a list of books he believes don't belong in the children or teen sections of the library because of their subject matter, including LGBTQ topics and sex education.
Lunsford is a St. Martin Parish resident who works in downtown Lafayette for the self-described government watchdog group whose financial supporters are shielded from public view by federal law. He said he obtained the list of books from MassResistance, an anti-LGBTQ group.
Gillane said he handed the list back to Lunsford without looking at it and told him of the process to object to materials in the library. In October 2021, Lunsford filed a complaint against "This Book is Gay," which is on the MassResistance list and one of the most objected-to and censored books in the nation.
A committee of two librarians and one board member voted 2-1 to keep the book in the library. Lunsford appealed to the full board. Before the board voted on whether to relocate or remove the book from the library system, Gillane announced his decision to move the teen non-fiction section to the adult non-fiction section, which appeased the board.
Lunsford objected to a second book but did not appeal when the committee again decided to leave it in the library. He recently said he's not entirely pleased because people are finding books they consider inappropriate mixed in with children's books.
The library board, led by religious conservative Robert Judge voted to revise the makeup of the review board to two board members and a single librarian.
There's been a nationwide move to remove or relocate books from school libraries and public libraries, books particularly about LGBTQ topics, sex education and Black topics.
There have been no challenges in local public schools in Acadiana, although Lunsford recently told The Acadiana Advocate his group has access to the list of books in public school libraries but hasn't done anything with the information yet.
"We don't really have any mamma bears here interested," he said. But he has a written plan to tell parents what to do if they decide to take action.
In Lincoln Parish, the library board in October 2020 did not remove LGBTQ books from its shelves despite a write-in campaign using form letters. The movement also is spreading in Louisiana with the help of Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana.
In the summer, Livingston Parish public library board member Erin Sandefur under an agenda item labeled “Book content,” distributed a list of books for the board to consider restricting or banning. Most contained LGBTQ and sexual content for teens and preteens. Many of those who spoke, including Lunsford, wanted the books moved from the children and teen sections to the adult section, which some librarians consider self censorship.
In November, when longtime Livingston Parish Council member resigned due to health problems he recommended Sandefur as his replacement. The council appoints library board members, as does the Lafayette Parish Council, whose appointments for the past couple of years have mostly been religious conservatives with little or no library experience, passing over former librarians and university professors.
The Livingston Parish Council in September adopted a resolution supporting a letter from Parish President Layton Ricks to move books he deemed inappropriate from the young adult sections to the adult sections of parish libraries. The library board did not change its policy for challenging library materials, despite a failed attempt by Sanfleur to create a committee of three board members to review materials.
In St. Tammany Parish, two groups have formed. One that opposes certain books in public libraries and wants a committee of citizens appointed by the parish council to decide which books belong in the library system. The other is opposed to book banning.
In December, the library board allotted 120 days to review 79 books, including children's picture books, that were challenged and removed from library shelves pending the review.
2023 election for Lafayette Mayor-President
Lafayette Parish voters face an importan decision in 2023: Re-elect Josh Guillory to a second four-year term as mayor-president or bring in someone else.
Guillory, who took office in January 2020, three months before COVID shut down businesses and government buildings, announced his re-election bid in December. Lafayette attorney Jan Swift announced her campaign the same day. Both are Republicans.
Others are likely to join the race before qualifying opens Aug. 8-10 for the Oct. 14 primary election.
Guillory often says he and his administration are transparent. Swift disagrees, citing the lack of cooperation by the Guillory administration to information requested by the Save the City Committee appointed by the City Council to consider deconsolidation. Swift chaired the committee.
Other names tossed out as possible candidates include former Lafayette Parish School Board member Erick Knezek, a Republican, and Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission changed her party affiliation to Republican in September.