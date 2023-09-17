Lafayette Parish has a variety of historic and interesting homes built over its 200-year history. Here are nine that we think are worthy of review:
Crow Girard House, 1900
217 W. University Ave., Lafayette
Crow Girard was the third child and second son of French-born Michael Eloi Girard and Maxime Anna Crow of Lafayette. The elder Girard, born in a long line of proud French Huguenots, practiced law under his future father-in-law, an attorney and landowner. In addition to being a respected lawyer, the elder Girard was also the district attorney during the Civil War. Crow Girard was the first president of the Bank of Lafayette.
The younger Girard who, like his father studied law at Tulane, and his bride, Roberta Cobb Kennedy, built “Elrose,” a Victorian home located a short walk from what is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Elrose was built in 1900; UL Lafayette admitted its first students the following year.
Establishment of the school came about in large part because of a donation of 25 acres made by Crow Girard and his mother, land that represented the original campus. In 1934, 35 acres belonging to Girard family descendants was donated to Lafayette for use as a park.
The home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been described as 1½ stories, a frame house in Queen Anne style. Distinctive features include its roofline, with an octagonal corner turret, central dormer and side dormer.
Elrose was later sold to J. Foster Stanbury, owner of Stansbury’s Confectionery.
Hanley-Gueno House, 1902
406 N. Sterling St.
The Hanley-Gueno House was built by Minor Meriwether, described as a shoe salesman, who purchased the land from Dr. Francis S. Mudd in 1901. Meriwether’s ownership was brief; in 1903 the home, described as having an Italianate design, was sold to Joseph R. Jeanmard, an older brother of Lafayette’s first bishop, Jules Jeanmard.
The bishop lived there with his brother’s family for perhaps as little as a year or perhaps as long as four years while his residence at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was under construction. The rectory, L’Ancien Évêché, was completed in 1921 and is also listed on the Historic Register, from which most of the buildings in this article were selected.
The Jeanmards remained in the home for 65 years and are credited for being the first people in Lafayette to bring azaleas to the city. Joseph R. Jeanmard owned Merchant Wholesale Grocery.
But the home is now known as the Hanley-Gueno House for two men who followed them in residence there: Frank Hanley, who taught music at UL Lafayette, and Jeffrey Gueno, an interior designer. The two remained in the house for another 40 years, restoring its Italianate elements.
They are known for creating the Baroque Neapolitan crèche that has been on permanent exhibit at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral Museum. The figurines, made in the 1700s by Italian artisans, were purchased over the course of three decades. The characters depict the Nativity scene as it would have looked in the midst of daily life in Naples in the 1700s.
Maurice Heymann Building, 1925
433 Jefferson St.
The Maurice Heymann Building was built by one of Lafayette’s savviest business leaders, most civic-minded men and most revered and impactful philanthropists. A New Orleans native, he located permanently in Lafayette in 1916 and opened a clothing and dry goods store. He later extended his company into the grocery business, developed commercial property and became a tireless community champion and generous philanthropist.
The Heymann Building was built as Lafayette’s first department store in 1925 and operated until 1990. It is now the site of the Lafayette Science Building Museum.
Heymann and his early legacy centered on his business and marketing skills. He saw the future in the department store, which was replacing general stores, and positioned his company for the future with construction of this building.
He might have made this list for many treasured Lafayette buildings: his home on St. Mary Boulevard, now the site of UL Lafayette’s Alumni Center; the Oil Center, which he began to develop in the early 1950s; or the Heymann Performing Arts Center on South College. But much of his early success was linked to the department store on Jefferson Street, which provided him with the means to exercise his philanthropy.
Fournet House, 1919
111 Dunreith St.
Joseph S. Voorhies built this Craftsman style home at house at 111 Dunreith St. in 1919 but he didn’t stay there. He sold it to Oswalt and Eva Marie Fournet. The home remained in the Fournet family for 68 years.
The manufacturer of the Fournet House kit home was Aladdin Homes, a Bay City, Michigan company, which entered the kit home market even before Sears and Montgomery Ward — both of whom were more often identified with kit homes. But Aladdin Homes remained in business for 75 years.
The house was built with materials ordered by catalog. These were called “kit homes” or “mail order homes” and were assembled at the point of destination.
Pre-cut materials were shipped by train, accompanied by instructions, supplies and hardware. At the time the home was assembled, this form of manufacturing was considered modern. It remained popular through the first half of the 20th century.
Tribune Building, 1928
206-214 E. Vermilion St.
This downtown building is named the Tribune Building because it served as a printing plant when owned by Clifford Gaubert. But The Lafayette Historic Register said the building was constructed for Erath native Dudley J. “Coozan Dud” LeBlanc, a Louisiana entrepreneur, Cajun language and history enthusiast and creative political figure.
LeBlanc housed and bottled Hadacol, the patented medicine and vitamin supplement that he created and sold nationally from the building. It enjoyed great sales in dry Southern counties because of its ingredients, which included 12% alcohol that was touted as a “preservative.”
LeBlanc, whose self-promotions were widely effective, marketed his product by using tour buses that transported Hadacol Caravan stars who performed on the road. They included Mickey Rooney, Ava Gardner, Lucille Ball, Roy Acuff, Cesar Romero and Hank Williams. Stories suggest that Williams wrote “Jambalaya” while listening to Cajuns converse on the tour bus.
St. Ann’s Infirmary, 1937
1317 Jefferson St.
St. Ann’s Infirmary continues to operate under the umbrella of Ochsner Community Health Center.
The infirmary was built with Spanish Revival design elements including the following, according to The Lafayette Historic Register: Roman arches at the openings, exterior horizontal molding along the front façade, decorative treatment at the pedimental parapet that delineates the front entrance of St. Ann’s Infirmary.
The clinic is historically significant because of the benevolent medical service provided there for Freetown and other community residents; it was the first Lafayette medical facility to accept African American patients and Lafayette’s first Black pharmacist, Dr. Lee Butler, supplied the medicine and medical supplies for the facility.
The infirmary was founded by the Saloom family and it has been the oldest, continuously run medical facility in Lafayette. It is included in the Freetown-Port Rico National Register Historic District. The historic residence of Kaliste Saloom Sr. and his wife, Asma Boustany Saloom is next door at 1331 Jefferson St. The Infirmary building remained in the Saloom family until 1999.
St. Paul Rectory, 1914
326 S. Washington St.
Funds were contributed to the building by St. Katharine Drexel, the Pennsylvania heiress who founded a religious order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, that served Black and Native American children in the Southwest and Southeast, mostly through providing or supporting education.
Drexel traveled throughout the United States with her parents, and during their travels, she was moved by the difficult circumstances faced by Indigenous and Black people across the country, especially west of the Mississippi. By the time she was 27, Drexel’s parents had died and she began to use her inherited wealth to help these groups.
After 3½ years of training, Mother Drexel and her order opened a boarding school in Santa Fe. A string of foundations followed, and by 1942, the order had a system of Black Catholic schools, mission centers and rural schools. She established 145 missions, 49 elementary schools and 12 high schools.
She visited Lafayette in early 1914 and donated the funds to build this rectory at St. Paul Catholic Church, which in 1911 became the first church established for Black Catholics in Lafayette Parish.
Assumption Catholic School, 1925
410 N. Michaud St., Carencro
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School is the sole building in Carencro found in the National Register of Historic Places. Built to educate Black children, it was funded by St. Katharine Drexel.
At first glance, construction of Our Lady of the Assumption School in Carencro might appear underwhelming, especially in comparison to many architecturally interesting buildings listed in the Lafayette Historic Register.
Consider this, from Assumption School’s application for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places, which was granted in 2001: The school was said to have no architectural design. Just brick and concrete walls and metal and a weatherboard roof. In fact, classrooms were built or moved to the site as they became available.
But the school, founded in 1925, influenced and supported by Drexel, provided what its supporters said was outstanding education to Black Catholic children who attended there until that school and the White Catholic school in Carencro were merged under Assumption in 1971. Today, the mergers have led to the operation of Carencro Catholic School.
Phyllis Roy, who attended Assumption from 1963-69, said the school was not closed. After a federal lawsuit, she said, the Catholic schools in Carencro were merged, east and west.
“I thought Assumption was the best school in the world,” said Roy, who works on the staff of state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette. Her mother also attended the school. “We had used books but advanced classes.”
She grew up across the street from the church and school, the latter which combined resources from two campuses of St. Elizabeth School, founded by Mother Drexel. The first was built on Sosthene Arceneaux’s donated property, where children of the small farmer, one of whom became a nun, and their neighbors were educated. The building was later moved to Assumption School to provide more classroom space there.
The schools were served by Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament and the Holy Ghost Fathers.
Roy said the school remains on the campus grounds, although it is not being used.
James Domengeaux House, 1922
1403 St. John St.
This Craftsman bungalow provides an example of the type of home built in Elmhurst Park, west of the UL Lafayette campus, in the early 1900s. More important may be that it was the home of James Domengeaux, Lafayette’s four-term congressman through World War II and beyond: 1941-49.
The Craftsman style was inspired by the global Arts and Crafts movement that began in the late 1800s and thrived until the 1920s. The Lafayette Historic Register called it the “most predominant style built between 1905 and 1930, during a period of significant population growth in Lafayette.”
Domengeaux, founder of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, lived in the house with his wife, Eleanor St. Julien, between 1935 and 1963. His mother, Marie Marthe Mouton Domengeaux, also lived in the house for a time.
Domengeaux was a prosperous lawyer.