The Acadiana Advocate newsroom is one of 60 newsrooms across the country that will host a Report for America reporter or photojournalist beginning this summer.
As part of the 2023 RFA corps, Stephen Marcantel will join the Acadiana Advocate newsroom to cover Acadiana's rural communities. Marcantel is a 2022 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a degreee in mass communication.
Marcantel, along with other new corps members join hundreds more who will continue reporting on under-covered communities and topics for their second or third years in the national service program. Report for America has now matched more than 600 journalists with local newspapers, public radio stations, digital platforms, and television outlets, since its launch in 2017.
Read more: A new digital news outlet, The Shreveport-Bossier Advocate, will launch this summer
“Beyond talented reporters and photojournalists, we actively sought out individuals who see journalism as a calling, who want to make a difference within their communities,” said Earl Johnson, vice president of recruitment and alumni engagement at Report for America. “Together, our early-career and experienced corps members will produce tens of thousands of articles on critically under-covered topics—schools, government, healthcare, the environment, communities of color, and more.”
Marcantel and other corps members will begin their new assignments in July.
While many of the incoming corps members have produced award-winning work in prior newsrooms, Report for America collaborates with top journalists and journalism organizations to provide training opportunities that will help sharpen their skills, enrich their craft, and build resilience. Additionally, Report for America’s regional managers — deeply experienced, award-winning journalists — are assigned to support every corps member and partner newsroom.
“Today’s newsrooms have become so lean that it’s become difficult for them to provide the mentorship and support that early-career journalists might be seeking,” said Rachel Rohr, vice president of program development at Report for America. “By sharing resources and fostering opportunities for peer networking, we can strengthen their reporting and their well-being.”
Report for America also leverages an innovative three-to-one regional funding match model, paying up to half of a corps member's salary, while its local sustainability team trains newsroom partners to raise the other half from local funders. This approach promotes collaborative investment in local journalism, increasing the chances of sustaining watchdog community reporting, for the community, by the community.
Report for America’s work is made possible by the Knight Foundation, Google News Initiative, Microsoft, Spring Point Partners, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, Joyce Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Walton Family Foundation in partnership with the Missouri School of Journalism, The Hearthland Foundation, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Just Trust, Lumina Foundation, Posner Foundation, Arthur Vining Davis Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation, Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Commonwealth Fund, Tow Foundation, Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, W. K. Kellogg Foundation, Heising-Simons Foundation, Park Foundation, Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation, and other leading philanthropic partners.
To learn more about Report for America and its efforts to strengthen communities through public service journalism, please visit www.reportforamerica.org.