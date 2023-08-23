Because of a wildfire in Beauregard Parish, Acadian Ambulance is preparing to evacuate 18 residents from DeRidder Retirement Home to areas in north Louisiana.
Beauregard Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation Wednesday morning for residents on Neale Oil Field Road because of a wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area that moved north overnight. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said the fire was less than a mile away from the area of the mandatory evacuation.
There is a voluntary evacuation for the town of Merryville, where the fire jumped across Highway 110, burning on both sides, according to BPSO. Highway 110 in the Merryville area has been shut down, according to Louisiana State Police.
For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.
Officials say this evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow.
Acadian also has three units on standby around the area, including the shelter at the DeRidder Junior High.