Pro-migrant groups in Louisiana are calling for the release of Baldomero Orozco-Juarez, a 39-year-old poultry worker and labor advocate from Guatemala who was arrested by the Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency during a routine check-in last month.
A Mississippi resident, Juarez spent five months in a Texas federal prison on illegal re-entry charges in 2021 and was released after repeated pleadings from his family and the Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity of Mississippi, a nonprofit organization.
After his release, Juarez obtained a legal work permit to remain in Mississippi and regularly checked in with immigration officials, as was required. He also had a valid driver’s license and a social security number, advocates said.
It was when the poultry worker showed up for a routine check-in at the ICE office in Pearl, Mississippi, that he was arrested April 12. He is now detained at the LaSalle Detention Center in Jena, and advocates say the detention of such a well-known member of the community cast doubt on ICE practices and could undermine federal objectives on workplace safety.
“It seems that Juarez was in compliance — at a check-in — and is working and raising a family in his community without posing any security risk,” said Michelle Lafleur MacFadyen, a Lafayette volunteer for Louisiana AID, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping asylum seekers. “I am disheartened with the subtle manner in which these people are used as pawns to feed into the big business of for-profit prison corporations contracted to run detention centers in our state.”
In a statement, an ICE NOLA spokesperson told The Advocate the agency “continuously reviews” pending cases “to identify criminal non-citizens subject to final orders of removal,” adding that Orozco-Juarez has “a documented history of disregard” for U.S. immigration laws.
“Baldomero Orozco-Juarez is an unlawfully present non-citizen from Guatemala who received a final order of removal on April 18, 2006, and has been removed from the United States multiple times between 2006 and 2020,” the spokesperson said. “For the past two years, ICE afforded Mr. Orozco-Juarez the opportunity to be compliant with his removal order by planning his own return to Guatemala.”
The agency, which makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis regardless of nationality, said Orozco-Juarez would remain in ICE custody pending his deportation.
Separating families
Orozco-Juarez, who had lived and worked in Mississippi for nearly 14 years, was among nearly 700 undocumented immigrant workers arrested during a series of ICE sweeping raids in 2019 across multiple poultry plants, including Koch Foods, in central Mississippi, at the heart of the state’s multibillion-dollar poultry industry.
Immigrant advocacy groups said the plants that were targeted in the raids were places where workers had spoken out against instances of wage theft, discrimination and sexual harassment.
Following a deportation order before a federal judge in Alexandria, he left his wife, Silvia Garcia, who was disabled from a car crash, and two children behind in 2020. The children, who were 2 and 6 years old at the time of his deportation, are U.S. citizens.
Court records showed that Orozco-Juarez found his way back to the country a few months later through the US-Mexico border and was apprehended and arrested by border officials near Hebbronville, Texas.
A grand jury eventually indicted him with one count of illegal entry after deportation, a violation of Title 8 of the U.S. immigration laws. A federal judge sentenced him to serve five months in a Texas prison.
After serving his time, he was released in September 2021 and transferred back to Mississippi, where he returned to work legally, pending a deportation ruling.
Last month’s arrest reignited a debate over U.S. immigration policy. Orozco-Juarez’s detention is legal because he has a history of entering the country illegally. However, immigrant advocates point out that in addition to having children who are U.S. citizens, Juarez has become, over the years, an active member of his community, employed in a poultry plant, paying taxes, and speaking out against episodes of abuse in work facilities in Mississippi.
His arrest suggests that the separation of families continues to be at the heart of U.S. immigration policies regardless of who is in the White House, said Homero Lopez, legal director of Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy in New Orleans.
“In 2018, we talked a lot about family separation, specifically because of how it had happened at the border, but this proves that little has changed on this approach,” he said.
Lopez said that Orozco-Juarez's arrest occurred even though his presence did not constitute a safety issue to his community.
“It’s a continual exploitation of the labor, and when they’re no longer a need, they’re taken away and treated as disposable items,” he said.
Last month’s arrest surprised immigration attorneys and advocacy groups because Orozco-Juarez was among immigrant workers who met last year with then-Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh.
A video published on Facebook by the Immigrant Alliance for Justice & Equity of Mississippi on June 30 shows Orozco-Juarez sharing his experience as an immigrant worker with Walsh.
Speaking in Spanish to the audience, the former secretary of labor then promised new policies to protect immigrant whistleblowers who help the government unveil episodes of abuses and misconduct inside U.S. factories and plants.
In January, the Department of Homeland Security issued a new policy offering “discretionary protection” to victims of abuses inside U.S. facilities who lack direct employment authorization.
Jeremy Jong, an attorney with the nonprofit organization Al Otro Lado representing Orozco-Juarez told The Advocate that Orozco-Juarez helped “inform and inspire” the U.S. government to adopt this policy.
“The fact that ICE is now targeting him is sending a despicable message to workers across the poultry industry, and serves as a continuation of the harms caused by ICE’s 2019 workplace raids: the family separation, the intimidation, the chilling effect on workers’ free speech,” Jong said.
The Department of Labor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) compiled by Syracuse University, which collects data on the US immigration enforcement system, the number of people detained at LaSalle Detention Center every day doubled in the past year.
As of April 11, an average of 800 people were detained daily in the Jena facility, which has a history of complaints. Last year, during the same period, the average number was 412.
The number of people detained in ICE facilities grew slowly but steadily nationwide, with nearly 8,000 book-ins in March 2023. Last year, about 5,000 people were detained by ICE.
“Baldomero’s case is all too familiar and tragically emblematic of how, under President Biden, many of those harmed during the previous administration have found no relief and instead continue to be unfairly penalized and abused,” said Sofia Casini, Director of Community Advocacy with Freedom for Immigrants, a nonprofit organization monitoring immigration detention.
“There is no justification other than profiteering in re-detaining a man who was already released from ICE detention."