The helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a statement from the employees' companies.
All four bodies — a pilot and three offshore workers — have been recovered, according to a joint statement released by Rotorcraft, Walter Oil & Gas Corporation and Island Operating Co.
"The response to the incident has been a joint effort involving Walter (owner of the offshore platform near where the helicopter went down in the water), Island (employer of the three passengers) and RLC (operator of the helicopter and employer of the pilot), along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement," the statement reads.
"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft. We will continue to cooperate fully with the agencies investigating this tragic incident including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement."
The helicopter reportedly was in the process of departing a Walter Oil & Gas Corporation platform when it crashed about 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The helicopter was owned and operated by Rotorcraft Leasing Co. of Broussard and the passengers were employed by Island Operating Co., based in Lafayette.
One of the passengers — David Scarborough — was identified by his family in Mississippi. The Clarke County Tribune reported on Dec. 29 that Tim Graham, of Quitman, Mississippi, was also one of the people on board.
The identity of the other two victims is still unknown.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 180 square miles for 8 hours before suspending the search for potential survivors.