Assisting Acadiana’s homeless population – that likely involves more than 400 people – will be the subject Wednesday night when the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing hosts a State of Homelessness Forum.
The 90-minute event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
Elsa Dimitriadis, executive director, will lead a 45-minute to hourlong general presentation. Written questions will be answered afterward.
Dimitriadis said the presentation will also give those who attend Wednesday the background to attend a Nov. 9-11 summit in Lafayette with regional and national experts.
In an issued statement, ARCH said its mission is to ensure that “everyone in Acadiana has access to safe, affordable, stable housing and that all episodes of homelessness are rare, brief and non-recurring.”
ARCH is designated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as the Continuum of Care lead agency for Acadiana. It comprises more than three dozen member agencies.
Dimitriadis said the discussion will focus on “how we got where we are,” what the agency is seeing for homelessness issues and what Acadiana can anticipate for problems.
“How we can plug in?” Dimitriadis asked, saying that was an important question for everyone who wants to help.
She said the presentation will include Acadiana as a region but will “drill down on Lafayette Parish specifically” with data. She said that’s because Lafayette is the region’s resource hub; it’s important that in an area known for development and shopping, people are suffering.
She said the November meeting will focus on building a blueprint for moving forward.
“I see and read a lot and about the situation, the myths and conjecture,” she said. Wednesday’s presentation will provide a foundation of real data.
She said while the January “point in time” count of homeless people passed 400 people, she believes homelessness has worsened since then. “We know that number has grown,” she said.
“The shelters are at full capacity every single night,” she said, adding that they are “bottlenecked” because of high rents that prevent people from moving to a stable situation. That has made it more difficult to find housing solutions.
She said ARCH is required to participate in the HUD-mandated “point of time” count in January, but the organization may add a second point of time in mid-year to make sure the January numbers are not outdated.
“Rather than a piecemeal approach, this synopsis will offer the details in a local and comprehensive view that is important for decision-makers and all Acadiana residents to move forward, together,” she said.
She said more than 100 people have signed up for the Wednesday event, but walk-ins are welcome.
Registration is open and can be found at https://archacadiana.networkforgood.com/events/60525-2023-state-of-homelessness-forum.