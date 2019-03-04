Two firefighters have been injured and 41 apartment units damaged in a fire Monday at Maison Lafitte Apartments at 1108 S. College Road in Lafayette.
More than 30 units and 65 firefighters responded to the fire, which was fully engulfed Monday. Volunteer firefighters from around the region headed to Lafayette to man the city's fire stations, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.
The fire, which was reported at 10:48 a.m., was under control shortly after noon, according to Benoit. Firefighters continued to douse hot spots on the roof Monday afternoon.
The fire appears to have started in apartment No. 38 and spread across the complex' common attic, which did not have firewalls.
David Lejeune and Trey Viator moved into that apartment about two months ago.
Lejeune and Viator said they left the apartment about 7:30 this morning and went to St. Martinville to get groceries. When they returned, they smelled smoke when walking up the stairs to the apartment.
Upon entering the apartment, the men said, the smoke detector was going off and they saw flames coming out of a closet that holds and air-conditioner and other electrical equipment. They tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, to no avail and called 911.
There are 41 units in the complex, according to fire department spokesman Alton Trahan. Every unit has suffered fire or water damage, Trahan said.
No civilian injuries have been reported. Trahan said two firefighters were transported to a local hospital, one with a shoulder injury and one who was suffering from smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story.