The Lafayette City-Parish Civil Service Board is scheduled to discuss a rule granting unearned severance pay to civil service employees upon retirement, a practice that may be in violation of the Louisiana Constitution.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the civil service office in city hall, 705 W. University Ave. for the board to receive an update on the legality of Civil Service Rule IV.12 regarding severance pay and to possibly take action.
Over the past 10 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government employees have received 2-4 weeks of unearned severance pay when they retire or lose their jobs when a new mayor-president takes office. Civil service employees are granted 80 hours of pay, while at-will employees, such as department directors, are given 160 hours of pay. The payouts total nearly $1 million over 10 years and are in addition to payouts for unused sick days and vacation days.
The Louisiana Constitution prohibits the government agencies from donating "funds, credit, property or things of value." Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinions specifically address severance pay, saying it is a violation of the state constitution.
The Acadiana Advocate first reported Jan. 28 that former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux authorized the possibly illegal severance payments to four at-will employees not retained when Josh Guillory took over as mayor-president Jan. 6.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said at-will employees will no longer receive severance pay under Guillory's administration.
Neither Guillory nor the city and parish councils can stop severance payments to civil service employees because the practice is allowed in local civil service rules. That's why the civil service board is addressing the issue next week.
Most of the severance payments went to civil service employees, according to numbers provided by LCG. In 2019, nearly $80,000 was paid to civil service employees in addition to sick leave and vacation time. In 2018, $100,394 was given to retiring civil service employees.
Severance payouts to at-will employees occurred following elections and went to employees not retained by incoming mayor-presidents.
Some of the largest severance payments to at-will employees went to Mark Dubroc, public works director under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, $12,031; Dee Stanley, CAO under former City-Parish President Joey Durel, $9,653; Kevin Samples, chief information officer under Durel, $8,834; and Patricia Leyendecker, community development director under Durel, $8,044.
The largest severance payments to civil service employees went to Terry Huval, Lafayette Utilities System director, $9,870; Tom Carroll, public works director, $5,399; Frank Ledoux, LUS engineer/power supply manager, $5,184; Jamie Web, LUS power plant superintendent, $4798; Andrew Duhon, LUS customer service manager, $4,759; Eleanor Bouy, planning and zoning director, $4,448; Tonia Khosropour, chief information officer, $4,417; Tony Tramel, traffic and transportation director, $4,030; Mitch Wyble, public works civil engineer supervisor, $4,037; and Philippe Gustin, international trade director, $4,022.