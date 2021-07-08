A reorganization by Mayor-President Josh Guillory has reduced three departments into two at Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Lafayette's department of parks and recreation is now the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department.
The department of development and planning and the department of community development have combined into a single department, the Community Development and Planning Department.
Guillory, in a prepared statement, said the changes will "strenghten synergies and create more internal efficiency, while providing better products and services for our citizens."
No employees are being laid off or displaced and no services are being cut with the reorganization, according to the statement.
Under the reorganization, the Heymann Performing Arts Center, the Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Park Nature Station and senior centers will fall under the PARC department because arts and culture share a mission to provide leisure activities, relaxation, physical and mental development and create opportunities for social, educational and cultural activities, the statement said.
Hollis Conway, who had been community development director, is the head of PARC. Mary Sliman, who was director of development and planning, will head the Community Development and Planning Department.
The reorganization, according to the LCG statement, is expected to strengthen staff alignment, break down silos, increase communication, make it easier to share resources and save money.
Under the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter, Guillory must submit the reorganization plan to the City and Parish Councils, who are expected to introduce an ordinance to either approve or reject the proposal.
"If they fail to take any action after 60 days the mayor-president’s plan becomes effective," Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said in an email. "I don’t think there was any real opposition from either of the councils."