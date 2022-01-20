For William Derie, an asylum-seeker from Haiti, the American dream abruptly ended on a deportation flight from Alexandria a few days before Christmas. “It’s all over, I am afraid,” he said during a recent phone interview with The Advocate.

His wife and child entered the United States to seek asylum a few months ahead of him in June are detained in Houston waiting for their court date. His father still lives in Haiti, where a few years ago, members of a local gang amputated one of his arms with the stroke of a machete as retaliation for political activity he conducted on the island.

“And now I am back here, too, and I am hopeless,” Derie said. “I am back to the village that my father begged me to leave for my safety a long time ago.”

Derie, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity, is one of dozens of asylum seekers that the Immigration Customs and Enforcement recently deported from Alexandria International Airport. Records show that Alexandria, pushed by an increase in November and December flights, ranked as the second most-used airport in 2021 by the immigration agency.

According to Witness at the Border, a pro-migrant advocacy group that tracks ICE operations across the country’s airports, including Texas and Louisiana, 44 removal flights departed from Alexandria in the last two months of the year.

That accounts for almost half of the removal flights that departed from the Louisiana hub during the second half of 2021. A total of 175 removal flights were conducted by ICE from Alexandria over the year.

Tracking ICE flights is not an easy task. The federal agency does not disclose data related to either removal flights, where passengers are flown to other countries, or internal flights, where detainees are moved around the United States before their ultimate deportation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, ICE did not respond to questions for this story.

But the report “Hidden in Plain Sight: ICE Air and the Machinery of Mass Deportation,” published by the Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington, provides a clearer picture of how the deportation system on the air works and how ICE Air, the air transportation arm of the agency, operates.

According to the report, since 2018, ICE has contracted with a single principal air broker, Classic Air Charter, which is responsible for arranging the bulk of ICE Air flights. In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General reported that “ICE Air pays, on average, $8,419 per flight hour for charter flights regardless of the number of passengers on the plane.”

In a February 2018 resolution by the Government Accountability Office, the value of the contract between ICE and CAC was calculated at $646 million.

Under the contract, the University of Washington reported, “CAC subcontracts with other private companies to run the flights.” The two most frequently-used aviation subcontractors are IAero Airways — originally Swift Air — and World Atlantic Airlines.

To track the ICE flight operations and its costs, Witness at the Border reviewed publicly available flight information for the two subcontractors.

“Removal destinations with the biggest increases in December were Haiti (up 20) and Honduras (up 16). These increases were offset by decreases in flights to Guatemala (down 17), Villahermosa (15), and El Salvador and Tapachula (each down 5),” wrote Thomas Cartwright, a retired financial executive for JP Morgan, who collects data for Witness at the Border, in his December 2021 review. “Total of removals to just three countries, Honduras (30), Haiti (29), and Guatemala (26), account for 70% of all removal flights.”

It’s not clear if the increase in flights in November and December from Alexandria is part of a new deportation strategy by ICE.

Witness at the Border’s report stated that since Sept. 19 there were at least 116 ICE return flights from the United States to Haiti, deporting at least 12,400 Haitians.

In December, BuzzFeed News reported that the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office, the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, had raised an internal warning in August. The office alerted immigration and border officials that deporting Haitians to their home country risked violating U.S. civil and human rights obligations.

Derie was aboard one of the eight flights from Alexandria to Port-au-Prince in Haiti in the last six months of 2021, according to the Witness at the Border’s data. He was deported after crossing the U.S. border on Sept. 11, through Del Rio, Texas. He applied for asylum, spending a few weeks in detention at the Adams County Correctional Center in Mississippi. Then he was moved to the River Correctional Center in Ferriday.

The story Derie shared after his deportation echoed the isolation, filth, and lack of medical care dozens of asylum seekers decried in November.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Advocate that asylum seekers need proof of a negative COVID test to board these removal flights. Derie said ICE officers force those who refuse to take the test in confinement rooms as a punishment.

ICE did not answer a request for comment on this claim. But in a previous report, an ICE spokesperson told The Advocate that “allegations of lengthy forced isolation for special categories of detainees without communication access are unfounded and do not accurately reflect ICE detention operations.”

Derie, who said he experienced solitary confinement during his detention time, was deported on Dec. 21 after he failed a credible fear interview.

That day, an ICE officer from the Houston asylum office told Derie’s attorneys via email that they had recieved his request for a second interview and that a decision on his case was pending. A few hours later, Derie was deported to Haiti from the Alexandria airport.

According to the data the University of Washington obtained for its report under the Freedom of Information Act in 2018, “627,694 people were removed through processes of expedited removal, administrative removal, or reinstatement of removal,” three forms of summary deportation where individuals are denied access to the courts.

“In our claim, we provided photos, proofs, and sensitive material,” Mich Gonzalez, a lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center who represented Derie, said. "We showed the sign of violence over my clients' body, photos of his father's amputated arm. If this is not enough to seek asylum in the United States, I honestly wonder what it has become.”