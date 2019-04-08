University Hospital and Clinic will open an urgent care clinic July 15 that will provide extended hours to patients along with far less pain for their pocket books.
In order to reduce the number of unnecessary emergency room visits, the hospital at 2390 W. Congress St. opened an after-hours clinic in July 2017 for patients who needed to seek urgent care. According to Katie Hebert, chief executive officer at UHC, the expanded urgent care will give more access to those seeking after hours care, especially for Medicaid recipients.
"If I'm a Medicaid patient and it's Saturday morning and my child or I have a sore throat, then there really is no other option than an emergency room visit," Hebert said. "This gives them another option because other urgent cares in our area don't accept Medicaid. So this was our way of expanding access to care for those urgent-but-not-emergent situations."
The new $1 million, 5,500 square-feet clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. It will have full imaging and lab services and have two physicians or nurse practitioners on duty at all times. The current staff in the after-hours clinic will transfer over, and the hospital will hire a new practitioner and about six more to staff the urgent care.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana emergency rooms reported an average of 511 visits per 1,000 citizens in 2008, well above the national average of 401. When Medicaid patients visit an emergency room instead of a doctor during regular hours or at an urgent care, the costs to both the state and the hospital increase.
State officials have encouraged agencies to add after hours and longer urgent care services.
Those with private insurance can also go to the clinic, which Hebert said is beneficial as this new urgent care will be open later hours than others in the area.
"We want to lead everyone to the right place for the right care at the right time," she said, "and this really, I think, is going to be a big win for us to have that resource and have our clinic open for them."