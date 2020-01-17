Good Eats Kitchen owner Boyer Derise stood in the storage area of his company’s prep kitchen Thursday, packing containers with prepared meals for a bi-monthly pickup. But instead of going to a retail store, the food was headed to Second Harvest Food Bank to feed Lafayette residents in need.
Good Eats Kitchen is one of a handful of Lafayette area businesses participating in Second Harvest’s new Rescue Runner program. The volunteer-driven effort rescues prepared food that would be tossed in the Dumpster because of age, disuse or excess and delivers it to feeding sites such as homeless shelters, food pantries and other nonprofits.
Natasha Curley, food sourcing specialist for Second Harvest, said launching the program has been a longtime personal goal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates between 30% and 40% of the country’s food supply is wasted every year. Curley said it’s a morally unacceptable problem, especially considering many community members struggle to afford meals and lack access to nutrient-rich options.
“We’re very fortunate to have a country where we have an abundance of food. There’s so much food out there, but a lot is wasted. We have an abundance of food, but there are still people going hungry. We can’t have that. That shouldn’t happen. We have to find a way to close that meal gap,” she said.
Curley’s dream became a reality when Second Harvest received a grant from grocery-delivery company Shipt through national hunger relief organization Feeding America. The grant funding began in September and ends in February.
The Rescue Runner program helps the food bank tackle the waste problem from a prepared food standpoint. Prepared food is great for donation to seniors, food-insecure college students and others with limited cooking ability or kitchen access, but it’s time-sensitive and difficult to secure.
Curley said prior to getting the funding it was difficult to rescue food from restaurants, caterers and other small food service businesses because the donations were sporadic, and the number of necessary stops was difficult to coordinate with existing resources. The food bank has a fleet of 18-wheelers and transport vans, but a limited fuel budget made small stops unsustainable, she said.
The food bank used the grant funds to purchase transportation gear and food safety kits to equip volunteers so they can complete rescue runs on their own schedules and in their personal vehicles. Each kit includes an infrared thermometer to ensure the donation falls within food safety guidelines, a backup probe thermometer and a thermal food tote, Curley said.
Food pickups are arranged through the Feeding America’s app MealConnect, which pairs donors with volunteers and nearby agencies or feeding sites that can accept the food. Curley said the volunteer gets a notification when a pickup is available, the time window for the pickup and where the food needs to be taken.
Second Harvest launched the Rescue Runner program in New Orleans in September, expanded to Lafayette in October and is launching in Lake Charles this month. Curley said expansion in Lafayette has been slow as she works to build a strong volunteer base and educate restaurants about the charitable service.
Derise and Good Eats Kitchen got on board just after Thanksgiving. He was looking for a way to repurpose prepared meals from his Lafayette and Baton Rouge storefronts that were still fresh but at the end of their retail “best by” period, and the partnership was a natural fit.
Over the past two months, the prepared meal company has donated an average of 100 meals or more every other week. Derise said the company’s mission is to enrich people’s lives in the communities where Good Eats operates, but as a young company still establishing their footing, they don’t have much extra capital to donate to causes.
“For me this is a great way for us to live our values in the infancy of our business and make a positive impact on people... It’s a way to live what we preach,” Derise said.
Besides feeling good, the donation process can benefit businesses, Curley said. They can receive tax benefits for the food donated, reduce costs associated with disposing of food waste and get a better sense of their inventory needs. Additionally, food businesses are protected from liability if a donation made in good faith causes illness under the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act of 1996, she said.
Derise said the Rescue Runner process fits neatly into Good Eats’ current workflow and logistics, but even if a business needs to make changes to support the program, it’s worth it. Restaurants and food-service companies with leftover produce and prepared foods can find ways to make it work for them.
“If you’re able to put systems in place to stop the aging process and get [the food] donated in time, it seems like a no brainer to make that decision and make a positive impact rather than taking the easy route of throwing something in the dumpster,” Derise said.
Janis Thomas said the program is just as easy for the volunteers. Thomas, 55, retired from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2016 and said she enjoys volunteering as a rescue driver because she gets to meet new people and see new areas of Lafayette while doing a good deed for the day.
Thomas joined the Rescue Runner program when it launched in October and has picked up donations from Albertsons, CC’s Coffee House and Good Eats Kitchen, among others. She said it’s nice because the volunteer opportunity is flexible; she sets the hours she’s available in the app and has the choice to accept or reject pickups when opportunities come in.
“A lot of people want to volunteer but they don’t know what to do. This is simple. If I can do it, anybody can do it,” Thomas said.