Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said his staff is too busy to compile answers to questions from City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook about drainage projects, including a controversial no-bid project to remove a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish that is in federal court.
Guillory instead suggested the city and parish councils hire an auditor if it wants answers.
Lafayette Consolidated Government faces three lawsuits, one in federal court, over drainage projects. Two, which LCG lost and are under appeal, center on the use of a quick-take process to acquire private land for detention ponds.
The third lawsuit, in federal court, involvess the St. Martin Parish government and Corps of Engineers. LCG quietly bought land in St. Martin Parish where decades ago the Corps dumped spoil from a Vermilion River dredging project, creating an unofficial levee that St. Martin officials contend protects them from river flooding and which some Lafayette officials assert stops the natural overflow of the river to swampland in St. Martin Parish during flooding.
At a special June 7 City Council meeting, Cook sought clarity on funding of drainage projects, public bid laws, contracts and legal services. She submitted 18 questions to the administration, requesting answers in two weeks.
Among the items Cook requested were:
- A breakdown on every project by Rigid Constructors, the company hired via a contract for "as needed excavation and disposal" but used to remove the St. Martin Parish spoil bank.
- A breakdown on nine drainage projects authorized through city, parish and joint ordinances, including detention pond construction and Bayou Vermilion Flood Control projects.
- A map showing the location of all projects that are part of the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project.
- An explanation of bids taken for Bayou Vermilion Flood Control projects and the St. Martin Parish spoil bank removal.
- An explanation of mobilization fees, barge fees and demobilizaiton fees for some projects and whether they were included in bid requests.
“We have passed so many ordinances related to flood control. Theres’ a lot of money out there," Cook said at the meeting. “We’re trying to get a handle on the money and where the money’s going.”
CAO Cydra Wingerter took offense at the June 7 meeting to not receiving the questions in advance and having an employee attend the five-hour council meetings only to learn late in the night that they weren't expected to provide answers at that time.
A testy exchange ensued about courtesies between the council and administration in which Wingerter interrupted Council Clerk Veronica Williams as she read an email sent on behalf of Cook about the special meeting. While reading the email, Wingerter realized Cook said she did not expect answers that night and would provide the questions during or after the meeting.
In a letter dated June 24 and hand-delivered to Cook and Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin, Guillory called Cook's and the City Council members' questioning at the June 7 meeting an interrogation that "appears to be political in nature."
The "implied allegations," he continued, "may have needlessly planted a sense of distrust with our constituents that warrant an adequate response."
Because the questions are financial and legal in nature, Guillory suggested the councils hire an independent auditor to ensure the legitimacy of the responses. He added that administrative staff are too busy preparing the proposed 2022-23 budget to handle the "extraordinary" time that would be required to respond.
Guillory suggested the councils meet in special session July 5 to introduce an ordinance hiring its regular auditing firm which he already contacted about the special audit.