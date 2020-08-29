There was heightened police visibility in Lafayette on Saturday as protests took place downtown and at Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house.
The Acadiana Mall closed early with no explanation and there was a considerable police presence at the mall. At 3:30 p.m., about eight police units left the mall heading north on Johnston Street, however there were still more than 30 units in the parking lots surrounding the shopping center.
Witnesses told KATC they were given a 20-minute warning inside that they had to leave the mall.
Despite rumors about a bomb threat and possible protests, a spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department said he had no knowledge of either a bomb threat or any planned protests at the shopping center. He said mall management decided to close early.
Meanwhile, a group of around 100 people, identifying themselves as a new youth-led collective called The Village, gathered at 2 p.m. Saturday near the Gen. Alfred Mouton Confederate monument downtown to protest racial injustice and the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, who was shot by Lafayette police officers Aug. 21 at a gas station near Northwest Evangeline Thruway.
At about 3:30 p.m. the group marched from downtown to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, where they regrouped and made some speeches at Martin Hall. They gathered more marchers and headed back downtown to the Mouton statue.
Kalif Cormier described The Village as a group of individuals "who have always felt that justice and equality, which our country was supposed to be built upon, were lacking throughout the country and our current city."
The main objective of the group is to fight for liberty and justice for all people, he said.
"We're trying to draw in people to stand up for justice,” Cormier said.
Catherine Roy said she was involved in a number of protests before joining with others to form The Village. Roy was outfitted with a helmet and a backpack marked "Medic" on Saturday along with several other protesters while others carted waters and supplies, as the group sought to establish a more organized structure than previous protest efforts, she said.
"We started a bunch of protests then we all decided we needed to organize and get together and make this movement a real thing," she said.
Saturday's activities followed a week of protests stemming from Pellerin’s fatal shooting. Large groups of protesters have marched on Evangeline Thruway, Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Camellia Boulevard and in downtown Lafayette. There have also been several confrontations between police and protesters in which chemical dispersants were used.
At least six people have been arrested in connection with the protests.
On Friday, Guillory extended a curfew throughout Lafayette Parish through Sept. 11. The curfew bans minors from being out between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. It also prohibits loitering and large gatherings in downtown Lafayette. A statement from Guillory's office said, "The curfew will help keep roads clear to allow crews to safely work while cleaning up storm debris."
However, some protesters expressed suspicion that the curfew was aimed at the protests.
Guillory held a news conference at 6 p.m. Saturday in which he said he supported the right to free speech and the right to peacefully protest.
However, he said, "Our community will not tolerate civil unrest."
He said he understood the community was grieving the death of Pellerin, but those feelings need to be expressed peacefully.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said there were groups from outside Lafayette Parish who were also exercising their second amendment rights. The Village, in its marches throughout the city Saturday, had at least two armed security guards protecting the protesters. Garber said those individuals were doing nothing illegal and had no history of violence. He said Lafayette was safe and there was no reason for concern.
Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan was asked about a police vehicle following the protesters as they marched. He said in addition to ensuring the safety of the protesters, police were there to keep an eye on them.
"These are out-of-towners. They’re not our community. They're coming here for trouble. Don't support them," Morgan said.
Also Saturday, Tara Fogleman with the group Unity 7 staged a small protest in front of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house. She set up a grill to cook hot dogs and hamburgers in the roadway.
Fogleman said the barbecue was an invite for the mayor-president to come out and discuss Pellerin's death at the hands of police.
"He don't want to come to our hood, so we're going to come to his," Fogleman said in a FB live video.
In the video, Fogleman is joined by several others as she lights up and places hamburger patties on the grill. Eventually, police showed up and told Fogleman she couldn't continue to barbecue in the street. After a short exchange with police, Fogleman was arrested.
Guillory called Fogleman's actions "public intimidation” and felt the situation outside his home was escalating before law enforcement took Fogleman into custody.
Fogleman is being charged with disturbing the peace and blocking a roadway, according to Morgan.