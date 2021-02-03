Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of a plane that went down near Hackberry on Tuesday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced Wednesday.
The bodies were identified as Rock Palermo and Richard Don Clements, Mancuso said in a news conference. Palermo was an instructor on the flight and Clements was a student. The families have been notified, the sheriff said.
Palermo was also a local attorney at Veron, Bice, Palermo & Wilson.
Authorities first got a call around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday of a plane flying low, then disappearing, Cameron Parish Sheriff Don Johnson said Tuesday evening.
The plane, a single-engine Cessna 182 four-seater, crashed on a small island between Hackberry and Big Lake, near Pete Seay Circle.
Cameron Parish and Calcasieu Parish authorities worked throughout the night investigating the crash and will turn over the investigation to Federal Aviation Administration investigators from Baton Rouge and a National Transportation Safety Board team out of Dallas.